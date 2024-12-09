WASHINGTON — President-elect Donald Trump is hoping a photo with one of his political rivals’ wife, first lady Jill Biden, will help him sell more of his fragrances this holiday season.

What You Need To Know A post on Donald Trump's social media site, Truth Social, on Sunday, sought to promote his new line of perfumes and colognes by using a photo of the president-elect and the current first lady, Jill Biden, at the reopening ceremony for the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris on Saturday The pair was captured near one another before French first lady Brigitte Macron took the seat in between them The photo includes a graphic of the new scents, priced at $199 to $298, according to its website, with the words “A FRAGRANCE YOUR ENEMIES CAN'T RESIST!”

A post on his social media site, Truth Social, on Sunday, sought to promote his new line of perfumes and colognes by using a photo of Trump and the current first lady at the reopening ceremony for the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris on Saturday. The pair was captured near one another before French first lady Brigitte Macron took the seat in between them.

The photo includes a graphic of the new scents, priced at $199 to $298, according to its website, with the words “A FRAGRANCE YOUR ENEMIES CAN'T RESIST!”

“Here are my new Trump Perfumes & Colognes!” Trump wrote in the post. “I call them Fight, Fight, Fight, because they represent us WINNING. Great Christmas gifts for the family.”

He went on to post a link to the fragrance’s website before wishing followers a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.

The new scents are far from the president-elect’s first venture into selling or endorsing merchandise playing off his political brand. Recently, he has promoted the “Official Trump Watch Collection” and backed a line of guitars.

Following Trump’s victory in last month’s election, the first lady joined her husband, President Joe Biden, in greeting the Republican president-elect when he arrived at the White House for a meeting on the transition process.