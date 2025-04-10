WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Thursday acknowledged the U.S. could face “transition problems” while projecting confidence in his long-term plan one day after announcing a major shift to his highly anticipated tariff strategy laid out last week.

What You Need To Know President Donald Trump on Thursday acknowledged the U.S. could face “transition problems” while projecting confidence in his long-term plan one day after announcing a major shift to his highly anticipated tariff strategy laid out last week “We think we’re in very good shape, we think we’re doing very well,” Trump said at a meeting with his Cabinet at the White House. “Again, there will be a transition cost and transition problems but in the end, it’s going to be a beautiful thing" Trump huddled with his department heads and highest-level administration officials less than 24 hours after announcing he was issuing a 90-day pause on the “reciprocal” tariffs he placed on dozens of countries Asked if the tariff rates would return to the higher levels if he is not able to reach agreements he wants with countries within the 90-day timeframe, Trump said “that’s what would happen" but did not rule out an extension of the pause

Trump huddled with his department heads and highest-level administration officials less than 24 hours after announcing he was issuing a 90-day pause on the “reciprocal” tariffs he placed on dozens of countries. A 10% across-the-board tariff is set to stay in place. China was the exception to the pause with Trump placing a 145% tariff in total on all imports into the U.S. from the country.

Trump’s assessment came as U.S. stocks fell again on Thursday morning after a brief surge following the president’s announcement of the delay the day before.

The president told reporters that he hadn’t seen the numbers as he was in the meeting and turned to Treasury Secretary Bessent, who expressed optimism about the markets, adding that, in general, things will settle as the administration negotiates and works out new trade deals with countries during the pause.

“As we go through the queue and settle with these countries who are going to bring us their best offers, we will end up in a place of great certainty over the next 90 days on tariffs,” he said.

Earlier in the day, National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett told reporters that thus far, 15 countries have made “explicit” offers.

Asked if the tariff rates would return to the higher levels originally announced if he is not able to reach agreements he wants with countries within the 90-day timeframe, Trump said “that’s what would happen.”

At the same time, he did not rule out the possibility of extending the pause and stressed that any trade deals have to to be “good for both parties.”

The president also said he is not currently considering any exceptions for particular companies but said “it could happen.”

“It’s called flexibility, you have to have certain flexibility,” he said.

Bessent also praised new consumer price inflation numbers for March released on Thursday, calling the report “quite good.”

Thursday’s meeting also included updates from department heads on a range of topics, such as immigration, the administration’s court battles, shipbuilding efforts and more.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.