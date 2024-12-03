After a survey recorded nearly 5,000 responses, the Central New York Regional Market proposed a plan for renovations, including potentially selling the $2.3 million warehouse it purchased in September 2020.

Vendors and community members gathered at the Regional Market Monday night for a public hearing to share their opinions on a strategic plan developed by a consultant team.

“It’s very exciting to see how many people are interested in this market. The team that is doing the consulting for us has been in many communities, and this is the largest number of surveys completed of any of their projects,” said Bill Fisher, chief executive officer of the regional market.

The strategic plan includes upgrading retail facilities, adding an agricultural education center, building food distribution, production and marketing facilities and establishing ways to invest in these facilities for farmers and the Central New York community.

After an audit from the New York state comptroller’s office revealed a slew of financial challenges due to what it said were mismanagement of money and leases, the board removed executive director Amanda Vitale in July. Fisher then took over as CEO and since then, he said he believes there has been greater confidence in the market and its staff.

“We're seeing an uptick in the number of customers who are here and we’re hearing from our farmers and other vendors that they’re seeing an increase since the summer,” Fisher said. “We booked a concert in February, so that will bring some people down here.”

One of the biggest sources of financial disarray was the purchase of a warehouse located at 513 Hiawatha Blvd. The market purchased it in 2020 for $2.3 million when it has two tenants, one being the previous owner and the other the Syracuse City School District.

By May 2023, both tenants had left the warehouse, and the building was deemed unrentable due to damage to the roof and vandalism. By the end of the audit period in October 2023, the building had cost them over $175,000 and needed an estimated $3.2 million in repairs. Now, they are considering selling the building.

“I’m looking at that with our board and actually had a healthy discussion with them today. We may be putting that on the market in the next 30 to 60 days,” Fisher said.

Anthony Emmi, board president and owner of Emmi Farms, said he doesn’t see the warehouse as part of the market moving forward.

“There are a couple people interested in it, and it would cut the debt we have almost in half. I don’t think that building is part of the equation anymore. It would need a lot of work to convert it into what we would need, but for a warehouse, it’s great,” Emmi said.

Emmi said he has seen positive changes since Fisher took over the market.

“Bill is pretty much trying to rent out every square foot this place has. He’s either got it rented or he’s got people looking at it. Some of the noticeable things are he’s been filling in potholes, painting, just a lot of little things that need to be done,” Emmi said.

Financially, he said Fisher has done work to turn things around.

“He’s really been going over the books, looking at what can be done instead of borrowing money to pay the debt right now,” Emmi said. “We might have to go back to that in the winter months, but he’s been paying out of the proceeds from the market and trying to get the debt down a little bit.”

Onondaga County funded the survey and consultants to develop a strategic plan for the Regional Market.

“We’ve received very strong support both from the county executive’s office as well as the county legislature. They’re very committed to the farm families that live in Onondaga County and that are facing challenges as all businesses do,” Fisher said. “We’re really seeing already and anticipating in the future tremendous support from the county.”