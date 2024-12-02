RALEIGH, N.C. — Triangle travelers will soon be able to fly nonstop from Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) to Vancouver International Airport (YVR) starting in June 2025, according to a release.

The new Air Canada route will operate three times a week, from June 5 to Sept. 30.

“Our considerable network from Vancouver means customers in the Research Triangle region have fast, convenient access to visit everything beautiful BC has to offer or connect easily and seamlessly to other destinations in Western Canada, or to Japan, Korea and other international destinations in Asia from our YVR trans-pacific hub,” Mark Galardo, with Air Canada, said in a news release.

It will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, with each Boeing 737 MAX flight lasting approximately five and a half hours.

A news release from RDU said this marks the third international destination launching next year, along with BermudAir heading to Bermuda, and WestJet heading to Calgary, Canada.