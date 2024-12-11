SANFORD, Fla. — On Wednesday, Allegiant Air pilots and their union — Teamsters Local 2118 — held a practice picket at Orlando Sanford International Airport.
The practice picket comes after a 97.4% union vote to authorize a strike if the airline fails to reach certain agreements.
Teamsters officials say they are seeking industry-standard compensation and improvements to scheduling and quality-of-life accommodations for 1,300 pilots.
The union said the pilots are some of the most overworked and underpaid in the airline industry.
During negotiations, they said Allegiant Air attempted to extract concessions in exchange for long-overdue pay raises, despite making more than $2.5 billion in revenue last year.
The federal National Mediation Board is currently conducting mediation efforts. However, the Teamsters can request a release from the NMB under the Railway Labor Act, which could lead to a 30-day cooling-off period, followed by a work stoppage.
On Tuesday, 100 Allegiant Air pilots picketed outside the St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport, demanding a fair, equitable contract from the airline.