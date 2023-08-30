CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thousands of American Airlines flight attendants voted overwhelmingly to approve a potential strike later this year.

In announcements at informational pickets outside major American Airlines hubs across the country, the flight attendants union announced 99% of vote participants approved a future strike action.

In a union statement, the Association of Professional Flight Attendants said, “This vote authorizes APFA leadership to call a strike if contract talks do not yield significant improvements. Over 93% of eligible Flight Attendants participated in the vote.”

The announcement from the union also laid out the next steps in the process. “This strike authorization vote represents an important step in our fight for an industry-leading agreement. Your negotiations team will return to the bargaining table with a clear message to management that American Airlines Flight Attendants are fired up and ready for our contract,” the union stated.

Additionally, the union said there are many more steps before a strike could occur for one of the world’s largest airlines.

“We cannot strike until released by the National Mediation Board and following a 30-day cooling-off period. But if management continues proposing concessions coupled with meager improvements to compensation and retirement, we will not hesitate to request a release to strike if necessary,” the statement concluded.

At an announcement at their Charlotte protest, the American Airlines flight attendant union announced the results of its strike authorization vote:



99% voted to approve the strike.



When reached for comment, American Airlines said it understood the strike authorization vote was an important step for the union.

“We’re proud of the progress we’ve made in negotiations with the APFA, and we look forward to reaching an agreement that provides our flight attendants with real and meaningful value. We understand that a strike authorization vote is one of the important ways flight attendants express their desire to get a deal done. The results don’t change our commitment or distract us from working expeditiously to reach an agreement,” the airline said in a statement.

An American Airlines spokesperson also emphasized there were still several more steps in the process before flight attendants could strike, which could affect customers and daily operations in the future.

Last week, a Charlotte union representative said a potential strike, once reached, could impact operations in November and December, a popular time for winter holiday travel.

In the meantime, dozens of American Airlines flight attendants rallied outside Charlotte Douglas International Airport Wednesday to mark the vote result announcement.

Chanting, carrying signs and with many in full uniform, the flight attendants said it was past time for the airline to negotiate a new contract with the union.

Dozens of flight attendants were making their voices heard outside Charlotte Douglas this afternoon.



This was after the announcement of the strike authorization.



“What do we want? Contracts! When do we want it? Now!” they chanted at one point, as passing motorists honked their horns.

The informational pickets happened nationwide at many of American Airlines’ largest hubs, including in Charlotte. As news of the strike approval spread among members, it was met with approval and pride.

“I think the most immediate reaction to that news is just that this workforce is unified, it’s time, and we are more than ready to do what’s needed to secure our quality of life improvements,” said Andrew Alcaraz, a five-year flight attendant with the airline.

Alcaraz is on the local contract action team, tasked with helping to reach a new agreement. He says the airline’s 27,000 union flight attendants are asking for higher wages, more time off and better conditions on the ground at airports.

“Our members have been working through aggressive passengers, record number of full aircraft and record profits from American Airlines. We’re just asking for us to be fairly compensated for the time we’ve put in to work,” Alcaraz explained.

Specifically, the union wants higher wages, paid time for attendants during the boarding process on American Airlines’ planes, better policies for sick leave and vacation time accrual and compensation for long layovers in airports, according to Alcaraz.

“I think there’s a lot of pent up anger, more so frustration, that we haven’t had quality of life improvements, raises. We’ve had record inflation, record stagnation and silence from American Airlines since we introduced our economic proposal all the way back in March,” Alcaraz claimed about the negotiations so far.

But there are still several steps between the vote and an actual strike.

“This is not an immediate effect on air transportation,” Alcaraz said, “We really hope that it doesn’t get to that. We hope that this vote shows American Airlines that we are unified, it is long overdue.”

But Alcaraz warned top management if a deal can’t be reached soon, thousands of flight attendants have made their next step clear.

“If we still can’t come to an agreement,” Alcaraz cautioned while holding a sign, “That’s when we can do what’s needed to make sure that we secure the industry-leading contract that we deserve.”