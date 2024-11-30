LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to the National Retail Federation, more than 183 million people are planning to shop online and in-person from Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday, an increase from 182 million last year.

Some of those shoppers were out on Small Business Saturday, buying Kentucky-made products such as ornaments, soap and peanut brittle.

“I made a lot of items like this bag, a lot of things that I’ve made here,” said Tamjeed Zaidi, Fiberworks coordinator at the Americana World Resource Center.

Tamjeed Zaidi moved from Pakistan to the U.S. in 2000 before moving to Kentucky in 2008. Ten years later, she said, she joined Fiberworks at the Americana World Resource Center.

“I teach refugee women in skill-development class," she said. "I teach sewing, knitting and some other stuff like crochet."

Her shop featured hats, masks and clothing made by women in the program. Of the proceeds, 80% is given to the crafters, and 20% stays with the Americana World Resource Center.

“We provide everything there: sewing machine, fabric, thread,” she said.

Americana Fiberworks was joined by nine other businesses at a Small Business Saturday event in south Louisville. The Louisville Independent Business Alliance has hosted the event since 2019, and Zaidi has attended them all.

“They can find recognition from here ... they always visit Americana Community Center whenever they need to shop there,” Zaidi said.

The U.S. Small Business Administration said in 2023, the projected spending from Small Business Saturday shoppers was around $17 billion, including Kentucky’s roughly 364,000 small businesses.

“LIBA South is focused on doing a holiday market this time of year to really promote the importance of shopping small," said Rachel Roarx of the Louisville Independent Business Alliance. "This holiday season when we buy local, our dollars stay in our local community, and it is an amazing way to support local businesses."

The Louisville Independent Business Alliance hosted a similar event in west Louisville. In support of small businesses, meters operated by the Parking Authority of River City (PARC) were also free of charge Saturday.