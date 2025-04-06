OHIO — Johnsonville is recalling approximately 22,672 pounds of its cheddar bratwurst for potential contamination with foreign material.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said specifically the product could be contaminated with hard plastic.

The bratwurst was produced on Feb. 5, 2025.

FSIS said the products subject to recall are 19-oz sealed firm tray packages that contain five pieces of “Johnsonville BRATS CHEDDAR Bratwurst” with the package code of B9FOD.

There is also an establishment number "Est. 1647" on the front of the label.

Products were shipped to stores in Ohio, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Tennessee, Virginia and Wisconsin.

Two customer complaints to the company alerted officials to the problem, saying they found hard plastic material within the product.

FSIS said there have been no confirmed reports of injury because of the contamination, but urges consumers to check their freezers and ensure they do not use the product.

The product can be thrown away or returned to the store it was purchased at.