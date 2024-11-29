PLANT CITY, Fla. — Farmers across Tampa Bay are playing catch-up after back-to-back hurricanes caused their crop cultivation to fall behind.

Just a few weeks ago, most of the rows at the farm were under water — now it’s a different story, and Sanchez Farms reports they’re now on track to see the first strawberries of the season.

Rain or shine, the work hasn’t slowed down at Sanchez Farms.

“We have to cut the weeds from the plant, all the dry ones,” says Fidel Sanchez, as he works his land,

He’s the owner and has been working 24/7 to get his crops back on track after damage from Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

“I’m thanking God that everything is getting back to normal," he said. "We planted this very late, and we were three weeks behind because of the hurricanes."

Flood water damaged most of his property, and he had to wait until it was completely dry to rebuild.

“It was expensive this go around, because we had to replace the plastic, new irrigation systems, pay the people, and rebuilding the rows aren’t the same anymore,” he said.

Despite those challenges, Sanchez said his crops are thriving, and he’s looking forward to the strawberries that will fill the rows on his farm soon.

“I like the strawberry season, because I think it’s beautiful to have the rows filled with green plants and it’s awesome to come out and look at it grow,” he said.

The first strawberry pick of the season for Sanchez farms will take place in mid-December.