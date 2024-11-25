PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The chair of the Pinellas County Commission has responded to claims made last week by the Tampa Bay Rays that the county effectively killed a deal for a new baseball stadium.
In a letter sent and made public Monday by Chairwoman Kathleen Peters, she asked the team to put in writing whether they plan to move forward with the project or terminate the deal.
The letter also said: "The notion that it was the County that 'killed the deal' is categorically false."
Peters sent the letter to team officials Brian Auld and Matt Silverman and asked whether they wish to move ahead on the $1.3 billion stadium voted on in July. If the team doesn't, Peters said they should provide a notice of termination by Sunday, Dec. 1.
"Pinellas County has operated in good faith, working toward the stadium deal while balancing the needs of our community after back-to-back hurricanes," the letter said. "If the Rays want out of this agreement, it is your right to terminate the contract.
"Clear communication about your intentions will be critical to the next steps in this partnership."
Peters said no Rays representatives attended an Oct. 29 meeting in which the county delayed a decision on bonds for the stadium, and that while two team reps attended a Nov. 19 meeting, neither spoke.
"Nevertheless, two days later, President Auld spoke at the St. Petersburg City Council meeting making it clear that the current agreement is “dead” due to the Rays’s assumed omniscience about votes that have not been taken and indicated that the Rays were willing to negotiate something other than the current agreement."
You can listen to some of what Auld said at that meeting in this post to X, formerly Twitter:
In a statement Monday in response to the Peters letter, Auld said: “We are eager to work with all partners on a solution for the 2029 season that keeps Major League Baseball in Tampa Bay for generations to come. As we always have, we will maintain contact with the city and county as we navigate our future.”
