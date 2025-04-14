TAMPA, Fla. – The immediate future of the Cross Bay Ferry could be decided this week during the Hillsborough County Commission meeting.

The service that runs between Tampa and St. Pete’s downtowns could end its service early, pending if commissioners vote to end the deal with the ferry’s operator.

The ferry service, which previously ran from October to July, was in its initial campaign to operate year-round and was scheduled to operate until Sep. 30. The ferry’s current operating agreement is in its fourth and last year.

It could now end April 30.

City officials said the operator of the ferry service, HMS, defaulted on their agreement with Hillsborough County and will not be able to provide an equivalent replacement vessel moving forward.

According to St. Pete’s Transportation Director Evan Mory, the reason the service is ending five months early is because operators wanted to swap out the ferry for a slower boat that would’ve taken twice as long to cross the bay.

In that memo, Mory states Hillsborough County notified the Cross Bay Ferry operators, HMS Ferries, that its plan to use the slower boat violated their agreement.

HMS missed a deadline last week to remedy the situation.

Commissioners are likely to recommend terminating the agreement. That decision would save $102,000, said Mory.

The Cross Bay Ferry is operated regionally between Hillsborough County, the Florida Department of Transportation, the City of Tampa, the City of St. Petersburg, and Pinellas County.

It has been in operation since 2021.

St. Pete officials have suggested they would likely request proposals for a new ferry service provider.