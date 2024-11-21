The restaurant scene in Syracuse is growing and these new spots have opened their doors with a variety of cuisine.

1. Inka’s Peruvian Fusion Cuisine – 201 S. Salina St., Syracuse

Located on the corner of South Salina and West Washington streets, Inka’s Peruvian Fusion, which opened earlier this fall, serves its one-of-a-kind food.

“Peruvian food has a lot of influences from Japanese and Asian cultures, so the stir-fried rice ... there’s a lot of soy sauces that are used,” said Sebastian Ramierz, manager of the restaurant.

The menu was created by well-known Peruvian chef Flavio Solorzano.

“At first glance, it may look kind of scary, but it’s very much created around flavors that you kind of already know,” Ramirez said.

One of their popular dishes is as common in Peru as a hamburger, called pollo a la brasa, which is slow-cooked and marinated chicken served with French fries. Another popular one is their arroz con pollo.

“It serves two people, and it’s cilantro rice with grilled chicken on top,” Ramirez said.

Inka’s offers an extensive cocktail menu as well including a staple drink from Peru called the pisco sour made with pisco brandy and citrus flavors.

2. Colucci – 510 Westcott St., Syracuse

Italian “street food” will be available beginning Thursday afternoon in the Westcott neighborhood at Colucci, located in the former Loded and Beer Belly Deli space.

Owner John Colucci prides his approach to Italian food on incorporating fresh ingredients and family recipes.

“It’s just about doing more things in house, like my meatballs. It’s a beef recipe, it originated from my grandmother’s,” Colucci said.

Traditionally in Central New York, Italian food includes regional staples like chicken riggies and Utica greens, but Colucci wants to offer some different items.

“The one thing is my triangolo, which means triangle. It’s a stuffed Italian bread that originated in Rome,” Colucci said.

The menu will include three different triangolos with either chicken, meatballs or sausage, and Colucci will offer vegan versions. Another item handheld on the menu will be his suppli.

“It’s kind of like an arancini but stuffed with mozzarella, there’s no meat in it, and seasoned rice, then it’s fried. That’s all made fresh right here,” he said.

While Colucci doesn’t have his liquor license yet, he anticipates when that comes through, he will add a creative drink menu, too.

“I can’t wait to get my liquor license because I’m very creative with the cocktails and the wine. I want to separate myself from everybody else with that too and bring some things that are different for the area,” he said.

Beginning at 4:30 today, customers can order takeout online via his website or come in and order. For now, Colucci’s hours will be Wednesday and Thursday 4:30-9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 4:30-9:30 p.m., and Sunday 4-8 p.m. They have online ordering and takeout, as well as dine-in service

3. Sugar Grove Bakery – 401 S. Salina St., Syracuse

Previously known as the Toast in Cazenovia, Tonya Duffy and her daughter Kylie Gunnip opened Sugar Grove Bakery in Syracuse, which was a dream location for her and closed their Cazenovia location.

“We do an assortment of pastries, French and American. We like over the top, so we like them to be gigantic and eye-pleasing because you eat with your eyes first,” Duffy said.

Their pastry case is filled with a variety of items like savory croissants, macaroons, cakes, tarts and more.

“One of the popular things in the cold case is the chocolate chip cookie dough torte, it’s amazing. You’ll think about it for days,” Duffy said. “We’re always searching for new and fresh ideas because people love their pastries.”

Sugar Grove is named after Duffy’s small hometown in West Virginia, and a large mural is painted on the wall with memories from her childhood, including her family’s kitchen and a portrait of her late father.

“It’s one of the places with my fondest memories and my father loved it and he passed a few years ago so we decided on the name Sugar Grove,” she said.

The bakery opened about two months ago.

“I think Syracuse has been a really warm welcome and we’re so excited [to be here],” she said.

Coming soon ...

1. Over the Cuse Pizzeria – 399 S. Crouse Ave., Syracuse

Last year, Over the Cuse Deli and Grill opened on East Fayette Street, and now they are expanding with a pizzeria that will be located in the Coda, a new apartment building located on the corner of South Crouse Avenue and East Genesee Street.

“We’re going to have char-grilled wings, crispy original wings. We’ll have different flavors and we’re bringing a Middle Eastern, Mediterranean style to it, so we’ll have kebabs as well,” said manager Mike Atieh.

The pizzeria will serve a variety of pizzas and pasta dishes, too.

“We’re going to do build-you-own pizzas, and we’re going to have individual pizzas. There will be one that’s called the Over the Cuse pizza, which will be like a smash burger pizza. That's going to be something I think people will love,” Atieh said.

2. Over the Cuse Market – 315 Irving Ave., Syracuse

“That one will be more like a healthy alternative,” Atieh said. “Smoothies, protein drinks, we’ll have some Over the Cuse items in there like our sauces. We’ll have fresh fish, everything organic.”

Both restaurants will be opening sometime between January and March, Atieh said.