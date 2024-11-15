MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Physicians Service (WPS) Health Solutions said it plans to cut 342 jobs from its Government Services division workforce.

What You Need To Know Wisconsin Physicians Service (WPS) Health Solutions said it plans to cut 342 jobs from its Government Services division workforce





Before the cuts, WPS Health Solutions employed 981 workers based in Wisconsin. There were 2,067 WPS employees in the U.S.





WPS Health Solutions is a benefits administrator and a not-for-profit health insurer in the Badger State

WPS Health Solutions said the employees affected will leave on different timelines, over the course of several months.

Before the cuts, WPS Health Solutions employed 981 workers based in Wisconsin. There were 2,067 WPS employees in the U.S.

WPS Health Solutions said it is near completion on a federal contract. The jobs being cut are in a direct response to the completion of that project.

“With the work in its final transition-out phase, the company is realigning resources to reflect the changing demands,” a company spokesperson said in a statement.

The employees impacted have received advance notice that their jobs will be cut.

WPS Health Solutions said it is offering severance packages and career transition resources to those employees.

“While this action was foreseen and planned as part of the natural dynamics of federal contract work, we recognize the impacts this will have on our dedicated team members,” Wendy Perkins, WPS Health Solutions president and CEO, said. “These employees have made valuable contributions to WPS, and we are committed to helping them navigate this difficult time.

“As we complete this contract, we are focusing on strengthening our core business and exploring new opportunities to expand our services,” Perkins added.

WPS Health Solutions is a benefits administrator and a not-for-profit health insurer in the Badger State.

Read the letter the company sent to the Department of Workforce Development, here.