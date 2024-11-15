VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County’s 43rd annual Farm Tour is showcasing its rural side on Friday, Nov. 22. The farm tour offers a rare chance to connect with individuals who make Volusia County’s agricultural industry thrive.

People can learn more about sustainable farming and rural life, while enjoying farm-fresh produce.

The UF/IFAS Extension and Volusia County Farm Bureau have partnered with local farmers and producers to showcase their innovative farming practices, diverse products, and passion for sustainable agriculture.

The free tour is self-driven, allowing participants to visit as many sites as they wish throughout the day. Farmers will provide an overview of their operations and answer questions from participants during the allotted time.

The tour stops include:

West Volusia

Spring Garden Ranch

900 Spring Garden Ranch Road, DeLeon Springs

8:30 to 9:30 a.m.

Established in 1949 as a cattle and dairy farm, Spring Garden Ranch is North America’s largest standardbred training facility. Set on 148 acres, it now serves as a year-round venue for harness racing, with a track, tack rooms and RV park.

EFG Orchids

4265 Marsh Road, DeLand

10 to 11 a.m.

A family-owned operation since 1939, EFG Orchids specializes in custom floral arrangements and orchids, offering a 17,000-square-foot retail greenhouse.

Double W Ranch

3252 Spring Garden Ave., DeLand

11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The Double W Ranch was founded in 1959 as a citrus operation. It grew all types of citrus fruit for several decades and contracted with the Minute Maid Corp. for harvesting. The three killing freezes in the 1980s combined with hurricanes, drought, and diseases destroyed the citrus trees. Double W Ranch is evolving into a farm-to-table operation, offering hay, cattle, and other agricultural products.

East Volusia

Edgar’s Farm — Easterseals

3804 Pioneer Trail, New Smyrna Beach

8:30 to 9:30 a.m.

The farm was named in honor of Edgar Allen, a visionary Rotarian from 1920 Ohio, whose tragic personal story led to the founding of the National Crippled Children’s Society, later evolving into Easterseals. A unique farm where education, compassion, and agriculture intersect, Edgar’s Farm serves as a learning space for children and young adults, with a focus on equine therapy, gardening, and micro-business development.

Benedict Farm

3605 Darby Road, New Smyrna Beach

10 to 11 a.m.

This farm is located in Samsula, established circa 1934, and built on the family tradition. After many years of producing hay for their cattle, the farm is expanding by growing delicious seasonal vegetables to be enjoyed by their local community.

Derbyshire Place

962 Derbyshire Road, Daytona Beach

11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Located in a USDA-designated food desert, Derbyshire Place is transforming the community with a new garden where local residents can grow their own fresh produce.

For more information, contact Ashley Stonecipher at ams2904@ufl.edu or call 386-822-5778.