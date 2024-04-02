VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County’s “women in agriculture” event is now open for registration. Annie’s Project is a six-week workshop series aimed at empowering women by finding success through education, networking, and resources.
The course offers a comprehensive platform for women to learn different aspects of farming, from production and financial management to human resources and marketing.
Participants can join the program virtually or in person at the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS) Extension Volusia County, at 3100 E. New York Avenue in DeLand. Each session is from 6 to 9 p.m., and light refreshments will be served.
Here is an outline of the six-week course:
- April 17: Human Resources, Risk Assessment, and Management
- April 24: Farm Programs, Internet Resources, Tools, and Business Plans
- May 1: Women and Money, Financial Documents, and Marketing
- May 8: Insurance for Farm Families, Agricultural Spreadsheets for Analysis, Interpretation of Financial Statements
- May 22: Agricultural Tax Issues, Property Titling, Estate Planning, and Retirement Issues for Farm Families
- May 29: Agricultural Finance, Additional Topics of Interest, Recap, and Graduation Photograph
The workshop costs $60 for all six sessions and current students and teachers are eligible for a 30% discount. You can register for the event at www.bit.ly/AnniesProject2024.
For more information, contact Ashley Stonecipher at ashleykush@ufl.edu.