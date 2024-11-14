WISCONSIN — If you forgot you were supposed to bring the pumpkin pie to your in-laws’ Thanksgiving dinner, there’s no need to fret.
Spectrum News 1 compiled a list of stores that will be open on Thanksgiving Day to help avoid a cooking catastrophe, or any other situation in which you may need something.
Here are some stores that are open on Thanksgiving:
- Fresh Thyme Market: Stores close at 2 p.m.
- Meijer: Stores are open from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Metro Market: Stores close at 5 p.m.
- Pick ‘n Save: Stores close at 5 p.m.
- Piggly Wiggly: Most Piggly Wiggly locations will be open with limited hours that vary by store. Ask your local store for details.
- Roundy's: Stores close at 5 p.m.
- Sendik’s: Stores are open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Whole Foods: Most Whole Foods locations will be open with limited hours that vary by store. Ask your local store for details.
- Woodman’s: Woodman’s locations will close at 1:45 p.m. Thursday and re-open Friday morning at 6 a.m.
Here are some stores that are closed for the holiday:
- Aldi
- Costco
- Sam’s Club
- Target
- Trader Joe’s
- Walmart