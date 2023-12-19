MADISON, Wis. — A beloved Madison bakery is set to shut its doors for the final time this Christmas.

Lane’s Bakery first opened in 1954. It’s currently on South Park Street.

Every morning, there’s a line as soon as Lane’s opens. The cases are full of cookies, donuts, cakes and kringles.

Chuck Lane’s grandfather started the business back in the 50s.

“Then he passed away,” Chuck Lane said. “My dad dropped out of college to take over the business and follow in his footsteps.”

Chuck Lane has followed in those footsteps, too. He’s worked in the family business since he was a teenager.

His wife Becky runs the front of the house.

“This wouldn’t be possible without her,” Chuck Lane said. “I guarantee you that.”

The Lanes have decided to close or sell the business this Christmas. It's final day is Christmas Eve. They’re open to offers, and Chuck Lane said he’d stay on for six months to help a new owner acclimate.

“It’s just time,” Chuck Lane said. “She’s got two new hips. Our lease is up at the end of the year. Just… it’s time.”

On workdays, they get to the bakery around midnight.

“You have to work hard to have a successful family-owned business,” Becky Lane said. “You put your heart and soul in it, and you give it your all.”

They said the best part of Lane’s has been their bonds with customers. Becky Lane remembered one who’s recently been ill, and unable to come into the bakery. Their family asked the Lanes over to visit and share stories.

“It was an honor,” she said.

“We’ve had people come and cry because we’re leaving,” Chuck Lane said.

The Lanes said they’re looking forward to sleeping in and spending more quality time together. They’re also planning a trip to Italy.

“Just a little relaxation, maybe get to know her a little better,” Chuck Lane said. “Because all we do is work.”

If the business doesn’t sell by Christmas Eve, the Lanes will send the equipment off to auction.