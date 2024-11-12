CLEVELAND — The city saw more than just planes in the sky during the 2024 Cleveland National Air Show, Greater Cleveland also saw a $13.1 million in economic impact.

A comprehensive study was done on the annual event, which has occurred over Labor Day Weekend since 1964, by Enigma Research Corporation which was focused on the impact felt by non-local attendees, participants and event operations. The corporation is comprised of sports and events research specialists.

Tourists come from around the world, and this year 57% of ticketed attendees resided outside Greater Cleveland and of those non-locals, 39% were not Ohio residents.

“In addition to Enigma’s research, the 2024 Air Show ticketing database included spectators from 50 U.S. States/Territories and 14 countries,” said Kim Dell, Air Show Executive Director in a news release.

The group also surveyed spectators outside the grounds of the show and attributed an additional $1 million in spending to those who watched the show outside the gates. Of those spectators, 25% were non-local.

According to Enigma Research Corporation, the show: supported the equivalent of 145 full-year jobs and generated $2.3 million in tax revenue.

Research showed locals spent $3.8 million related to the show and 52% of non-local residents said they would return to the area for vacationing.

The Cleveland National Air Show, Inc. a 501(c)(4) not-for-profit Ohio corporation relies on sponsorship and community support to offset the costs of producing the event.

The 2025 show will feature the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds on Aug. 30 through Sept. 1, or Labor Day Weekend, at Burke Lakefront Airport. For more information, click here.