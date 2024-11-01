ORLANDO, Fla. — Friday morning's deadly shooting has many questioning the safety of the downtown area — and wondering if safety checks already in place are really working.

At around 1 a.m. Friday, an individual opened fire downtown, killing two people and injuring eight.

Mayor Buddy Dyer and Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith responded to the violence by issuing a local state of emergency and instituted a 1 a.m. curfew for businesses in the downtown entertainment district. Alcohol sales in the area will also will now stop at midnight.

The mayor says the safety of the city is his No. 1 priority.

This is not the first time the city has tried to battle crime downtown. Big changes came to the city’s nightlife scene following a 2022 shooting.

The very next day, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer announced police-manned checkpoints.

Throughout August of 2022, the Orlando City Council began to discuss and look at ways to implement tougher security measures downtown.

Lifted, a popular smoke shop located less than a block from the deadly shooting, closed up early after hearing about the gunfire.

OPD needs your help. If you have photos or videos from this morning's shooting, please submit them as evidence.



The process is simple:

1.Visit https://t.co/GtwrdKrsGz

2.Add your details (optional).https://t.co/pX8YQMILnk "Send Link”



You'll receive a text with instructions on… pic.twitter.com/OU94J9fNUQ — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) November 1, 2024

Manager Maria Leon said employees did the right thing.

“They need to think what was the secure thing to do," she said. "Stay in the store, close the store. Or close the store and go home. They took the decision to close the store and go home. That is perfect."

Leon said she has felt safe working in the downtown location located off Orange Avenue, but keeps a Taser nearby and numerous security cameras operating at all times.

The smoke shop is open until 3 a.m. every morning, Leon said the new regulations will affect the customers who usually come to shop late at night.

“Yes, it will hurt business for us,” she said.

The local state of emergency changes to the downtown entertainment district will be in effect for at least seven days.

Officials will have to turn to the Orlando City Council if they decide they want to make the new rules permanent.