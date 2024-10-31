New York's biggest contributors to greenhouse gas emissions are buildings, according to the state's Office of General Services.

A nonprofit in Binghamton has created a "net zero" building, which means it produces as much energy as it uses. Construction crews also went the extra mile by adding more green features inside.

“Walls are literally filled with straw bales. So we have traditional studded walls that then we notch straw bales and we put them in so they set in perfectly within those studs,” said Amelia LoDolce, executive director of VINES.

The goal is to make a just and sustainable food system. Officials wanted their new building to reflect that mission.

“Not only is it a low-tech solution, it's a natural material that was grown right here in New York State,” said LoDolce. “Straw bale walls are 50 to 80% more energy efficient than traditional construction.”

Sealing the straw is a messy process.

“The plaster is made out of clay, lime, sand and water, all natural materials. And over time that forms essentially into limestone,” said LoDolce.

Officials took extra steps to make sure the 4,000-square-foot building uses less energy.

Other green features were included, like kitchen counters that are made from paper; a healing corkboard wall; and flooring made with recycled products. Officials say the walls are sturdy enough to last hundreds of years.

“We know that we need to reduce our consumption of fossil fuels. And if we don't start planning for that now, for the buildings that we're putting up that will be here for the next several hundred years, we lose time,” said LoDolce.

The project required at least $1.4 million in grants and donations. The total cost of the project is $1.8 million.

“You could build a cheap building that is an energy hog. And we're then just making the issues of climate change bigger, which has all these other costs for me and you and everyone else,” said Lodolce.

New York State’s Climate Act requires a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions of 40% by 2030 and reducing 85% by 2050 from 1990 levels.