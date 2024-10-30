The fallout from former President Donald Trump's rally at New York's Madison Square Garden, which featured crude, racist and sexist remarks, continues.

Reggaeton star Nicky Jam, who appeared at a Trump rally in Las Vegas last month wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat, said in a video posted to Instagram that he pulled his backing of the former president after comedian Tony Hinchcliffe's joke calling Puerto Rico a "floating island of garbage."

"The reason I supported Donald Trump was because I thought he was the best for the economy in the United States where a lot of Latinos live, a lot of immigrants who are suffering because of the economy," Nicky Jam said in Spanish. "With him being a businessman, I felt it was the right move."

"Never in my life did I think that one month later there would be a comedian who would criticize my country and speak poorly of my country," Nicky Jam, whose real name is Nick Rivera Caminero, added. "For that I withdraw my support of Donald Trump. Puerto Rico should be respected."

Caminero was born in Massachusetts to a Puerto Rican father and a Dominican mother. At the September rally with Trump, the former president appeared to mistake him for a woman, saying: "Latin music superstar Nicky Jam. Do you know Nicky? She’s hot."

Caminero is the latest in a string of celebrities of Puerto Rican descent to hammer Trump after Hinchcliffe's comment, including Bad Bunny, Ricky Martin, Jennifer Lopez, Luis Fonsi and John Leguizamo.

Lopez, who sang at President Joe Biden's inauguration in 2021, is set to appear with Harris on Thursday at an event in Las Vegas.

Puerto Ricans cannot vote in general elections despite being U.S. citizens, but they can exert a powerful influence with relatives on the mainland. Nearly 6 million Puerto Rican Americans live in the U.S., with hundreds of thousands living in key swing states like Pennsylvania (472,000), North Carolina (130,000) and Georgia (120,000), per estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Bad Bunny, born Benito Antonio Martínez, shared a video to his Instagram account Tuesday detailing the origins of Puerto Rico and its inhabitants’ prominence in politics, sports and entertainment. The caption read: “garbage.”

“We have been fighting since day one of our existence, we are the definition of heart and resistance,” he wrote in Spanish. “Here we stand, here we are, and for those who forget who we are... don’t worry, we proudly remind you.”

Ricky Martin, who had previously endorsed Harris, was also offended by the comment and said “that’s what they think of us,” on Instagram.

A representative for Anuel AA, another famous Puerto Rican star who endorsed Trump last month, said he was on tour and unable to comment on Hinchcliffe’s remarks.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.