Pop star Taylor Swift says she will be voting for Vice President Kamala Harris in November's election.

Swift made the announcement on her Instagram page following the debate between Harris and former President Donald Trump.

"Like many of you, I watched the debate tonight," Swift said in her post late Tuesday night. "If you haven’t already, now is a great time to do your research on the issues at hand and the stances these candidates take on the topics that matter to you the most. As a voter, I make sure to watch and read everything I can about their proposed policies and plans for this country."

"I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election," Swift added, saying she will support the vice president "because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos.

She also offered high praise for Tim Walz, her running mate, saying the Minnesota governor "has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades."

Swift later encouraged her 283 million followers on the popular photo-sharing platform to make sure they're registered to vote and urged them to do their own research on who to support before signing the post, "Taylor Swift, Childless Cat Lady," a reference to Trump's running mate JD Vance's previous criticisms of "childless cat ladies."

She also broke her silence about Trump posting an AI-generated image purporting to show Swift endorsing the Republican ex-president, who she publicly opposed in 2020 in support of Joe Biden and Harris.

"Recently I was made aware that AI of ‘me’ falsely endorsing Donald Trump’s presidential run was posted to his site," Swift wrote. "It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation. It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter. The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth."

This is a developing story. Check back later for further updates.