Former President Donald Trump is expected to work at a McDonald’s in Pennsylvania this weekend in an effort to rebuke Vice President Kamala Harris, sources familiar tell Spectrum News.

The news was first reported by CNN, which said that Trump is expected to work the fry cooker.

Harris has said on the campaign trail that she worked at the fast food chain in her 20s while she was in college.

“Part of the reason I even talk about having worked at McDonald’s is because there are people who work at McDonald’s in our country who are trying to raise a family,” Harris told MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle in an interview last month. “I worked there as a student ... I think part of the difference between me and my opponent includes our perspective on the needs of the American people and what our responsibility, then, is to meet those needs.”

Trump has repeatedly claimed that Harris is lying about her tenure with McDonald’s, at one point amplifying a debunked claim that the fast-food giant’s corporate office said she never worked there.

The Republican former president, a big fan of fast food, has a long history with McDonald’s dating back long before his foray into politics.

Trump appeared in a commercial for the chain alongside its iconic mascot Grimace more than two decades ago, advertising its $1 menu offerings. Son-in-law Jared Kushner said in his memoir that Trump is known to enjoy a Big Mac, Filet-o-Fish, fries and a vanilla shake in his typical order.

During a government shutdown in 2019, Trump welcomed the College Football National Champion Clemson Tigers to the White House and served them a fast food spread, which included McDonald’s, that he paid for personally. He did the same weeks later when he welcomed the 2018 NCAA FCS College Football Champions, the North Dakota State Bison, to the White House.