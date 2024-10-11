One day after former President Donald Trump delivered remarks to an economic club in Detroit – both insulting the city and painting an overly rosy picture of the economy under his administration – Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will attack the Republican nominee's “failed record on manufacturing" during a speech in nearby Warren, Michigan, according to a source familiar with the speech.

Walz plans to call out Trump for trashing Detroit and making false promises to workers, according to a senior campaign official granted anonymity to discuss the speech freely.

“Just yesterday, Trump said, ‘Our whole country will end up being like Detroit. You’re going to have a mess on your hands.’ Maybe if he ever spent any time in the Midwest, he’d know Detroit is experiencing a great American comeback. Crime is down. The city is growing. Factories are opening again. But all these guys know about manufacturing is how to manufacture [expletive],” according to excerpts of the speech viewed by Spectrum News.

“By the time I came into office after our victory in 2016, the Michigan auto industry was on its knees begging for help, gasping, and really it was at the last breaths of life,” he said. “And I had to move quickly. You were going to not have any auto industry.”

Trump credited decisions such as withdrawing the U.S. from the North American Free Trade Agreement and Trans-Pacific Partnership and placing tariffs on Chinese-made vehicles for saving the U.S. auto industry.

“So I just want to say, Michigan, you're welcome,” he said.

When Trump took office in January 2021, U.S. auto manufacturing jobs had already steadily been on the rise for years under his predecessor, Barack Obama.

The first two years of Trump’s presidency saw the number of industry jobs continue to increase. But the auto industry lost 25,800 jobs in the year leading up to the COVID-19 pandemic before sharply falling further in the early months as the virus spread. Over his fours years in office, the industry lost 3,900 jobs.

Trump also claimed the U.S. is in a “manufacturing recession,” which he blamed on Vice President Kamala Harris, his opponent in next month’s election. Manufacturing jobs saw strong gains in the first year and a half of the Biden administration before leveling off over the past two years. Overall, there are 729,000 more manufacturing jobs since Biden took office, a 6% increase.

Trump’s presidency saw a loss of 172,000 manufacturing jobs, in large part due to the pandemic. Before the virus forced many businesses to close, manufacturing saw 3.7% growth in jobs under Trump, a more modest increase than under Biden.

The former president also pledged to make "interest on car loans fully deductible" from taxes, but did not detail how he would enact the proposal, instead saying the plan would "stimulate massive domestic auto production and make car ownership dramatically more affordable." He also told the crowd in Detroit that if Harris is elected president, "the whole country will be like — you want to know the truth? It’ll be like Detroit. Our whole country will end up being like Detroit if she’s your president."

Officials in the city were quick to point out Detroit's drop in crime and growing population, with Democratic Mayor Mike Duggan writing on social media, "Lots of cities should be like Detroit. And we did it all without Trump’s help."

The Republican ticket has come under fire in recent weeks after Sen. JD Vance refused to commit to a potential second Trump administration honoring the Biden administration's $500 million federal grant to General Motors Co. to convert a Cadillac sedan assembly plant in Michigan into a future electric vehicle plant.

“The bottom line is that Donald Trump and JD Vance are a menace to the working class and are openly threatening to double down on Trump’s legacy of job destruction,” said the United Auto Workers Union at the time, calling Trump the “job-killer-in-chief.”

Walz is expected to remind Michiganders of Vance’s comments, and that while the Democratic ticket is looking out for the middle class, Republicans “couldn’t care less about Michigan workers.”

“Trump’s presidency was an endless string of broken promises. He actually came here to Warren when he ran the first time and promised that, under a Trump presidency, ‘you won’t lose one plant.’ I guess, technically, that wasn’t a lie — because he lost 6 of them across the country. Including the GM transmission plant right down the road,” Walz will say.

Vice President Harris is set to travel to the city next week for a live interview with radio host Charlamagne tha God.

Spectrum News' Ryan Chatelain and The Associated Press contributed to this report.