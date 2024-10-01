Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign is seeking to put a spotlight on the issue of health care with a new set of ads in battleground states, including one taking aim at one of Donald Trump’s most notable lines from last month’s presidential debate.

What You Need To Know Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign is seeking to put a spotlight on the issue of health care with a new set of ads in battleground states



One of the new ads, a 60-second spot, specifically hammers Trump for saying he has the “concepts of a plan” when asked about an alternative to the Affordable Care Act during last month’s debate



Another 30-second spot features a diabetic named Yamelisa Taveras who shares her story of the difficulties of affording insulin



The spots are hitting the airwaves as part of the $370 million the Harris team has already spent in ad reservations in the lead-up to Election Day

The fresh effort includes two new spots that will hit airwaves as part of the $370 million the Harris team has already spent in ad reservations in the lead-up to Election Day.

One of the new ads, a 60-second spot, specifically hammers Trump for saying he has the “concepts of a plan” when asked about an alternative to the Affordable Care Act during last month’s debate.

The ad starts with the “concepts of a plan” exchange between Trump and the moderator in the debate before playing Harris’ response in which she touts the Biden administration’s efforts to lower the cost of prescription medications. It will air on NBC Nightly News ahead of Tuesday night’s vice presidential debate.

Trump previously sought to repeal the Obama-era health care overhaul while in office but was unsuccessful in doing so. President Joe Biden, his successor, has worked to expand the plan through a number of his legislative accomplishments. Trump has since pledged to only get rid of it if he can secure a better and less expensive plan.

Another 30-second spot features a diabetic named Yamelisa Taveras who shares her story of the difficulties of affording insulin.

“I was diagnosed with diabetes at 10 years old, and the cost of insulin is a challenge,” Taveras says in the spot. “At times, I’ve had to decide between my health or basic necessities.”

She goes on to thank Harris and President Joe Biden for securing a cap on the cost of the drug for those in Medicare. The Harris campaign said the ad will air in both Spanish and English in swing state markets with large Latino populations.