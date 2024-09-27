More than $33 million has been allocated to help farmers address the impacts of climate change as part of New York’s Climate Resilient Farming grant program, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday.

“This program gives farmers the resources they need to mitigate their impact on the environment, prepare for and respond to whatever weather events the future holds and continue their critical work contributing to our local economies,” Hochul said in a statement.

One-hundred-and-eighty-four farms will receive funding, which includes $16.4 million in state funding and $17 million in federal funding. The projects are expected to include 98,000 acres of cover crops, 23 acres of buffers and nine manure storage covers and flares systems.

“Farmers care deeply for the health and vitality of New York’s working landscapes. Working in partnership with county Soil and Water Conservation Districts across the state, our farmers are committed to producing food in a way that reduces their environmental footprint and protects our natural resources at the same time,” state Agriculture Commissioner Richard Ball said.

The Soil and Water conservation districts in each county will oversee the distribution of funds to each farm, which includes:

Capital Region: $3,152,885 for 11 farms

Central New York: $8,241,829 for 36 farms

Finger Lakes: $12,948,325 for 67 farms

Long Island: $118,763 for four farms

Mid-Hudson: $166,400 for five farms

Mohawk Valley: $608,797 for five farms

North Country: $3,439,282 for 20 farms

Southern Tier: $2,827,378 for 19 farms

Western New York: $1,655,677 for 12 farms

“Thanks to the partnership between the state and the county Soil and Water Conservation Districts, we have seen great progress in the use of best management practices on our farmers to mitigate the impacts of climate change and to help our farmers be better prepared for the increasing number of severe weather events we are all experiencing,” said State Soil and Water Conservation Committee Chair Dale Stein.

This is the eighth and largest round of funding made available under the Climate Resilient Farming grant program, which began in 2015. In the lifetime of the program, 580 farms have implemented projects and practices that help reduce their environmental impact.

“Farmers are natural stewards of the environment. We welcome investments in sustainability, especially those investments that help farmers protect the land that is their livelihood,” said New York Farm Bureau President David Fisher.