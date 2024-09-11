The New York Department of Agriculture and Markets announced a new online certificate program for community garden leaders around the state.

“Community gardens are unique, valuable spaces that not only help provides accessible sources of fresh, local food, but also provide a space for residents to develop a personal relationship with agriculture while also connecting with their community,” said state Commissioner of Agriculture Richard Ball in a press release.

Over the year-long program, participants will learn skills in best management and operational practices, fundraising and budgeting, succession planning, volunteer management, navigating local policy and more.

“I’m grateful to our partners at Cornell for their work on this initiative and encourage any eligible applicants to take advantage of this opportunity,” Ball said.

In addition to Cornell University, the Community Garden Leadership Program was developed with the New York State Community Gardens Task Force. Applications are being accepted now through Oct. 1.

There is no cost to participants as the program is sponsored by the state’s Urban Farms and Community Gardens Program.

New York is home to over 3,000 urban and community gardens which help provide fresh and local produce to residents.