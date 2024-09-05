After a late spring frost hurt many orchards last year, one farm is expecting a large harvest this upcoming season.
“Last summer, since [the trees] didn’t have any apples, they put all their energy into the buds this year and there was way more apples and way more growth,” said Matthew Critz, the owner of Critz Farms in Cazenovia.
After not opening u-pick apples last year because of the frost damage, Critz is ready to go this season.
“There is going to be a good selection, we have plenty of apples,” Critz said.
Following the frost event last year, Critz said they purchased a frost fan that helps protect buds during a late-season frost by circulating the warmer air. They didn’t have to use it this year, but these events are not going away, he said.
“From an agricultural standpoint, we are getting more adverse events,” Critz said. “It was just one night for a couple of hours and our whole crop was gone.”
Like many orchards, Critz said his crop is about a week early this year due to the temperatures and amount of rain the area had this season.
“We’re hanging a really good crop, and we’ve spent a lot of time this summer trying to take care of it,” Critz said.
Here is a list of some of the orchards offering u-pick apples around the state.
Special note about your pets: New York state law does not allow dogs in or around anywhere that grows food, including u-pick apple areas.
CENTRAL NEW YORK
Abbott Farms – Baldwinsville
Location: 3275 Cold Spring Rd., Baldwinsville
Hours: Monday, Thursday, Friday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Sunday 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Apple varieties: Currently picking Sanza, Zestar, Paula Red, Ginger Gold, and JonaMac. Visit their website to see how it changes throughout the season.
Price: Half peck (5 pounds) $9; 1 peck (10 pounds) $15, half bushel (20+ pounds) $25
Other notes: Abbott Farms has a farm store and wine and cider bar. Personal bags, backpacks and shopping bags are not permitted. Saturdays and Sundays through Halloween are fall festival days with tube slides, face painting, corn maze and wagon rides.
Adam’s Acres – Jamesville
Location: 7047 Sevier Rd., Jamesville
Hours: Tuesday and Thursday 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Apple varieties: Liberty, Honeycrisp, Spartan, Dayton, Florina, Northern Spy
Price: $1.90/pound, bushels are $70
Other notes: They are a certified organic farm. Visitors can find what they are currently picking on their website.
Beak & Skiff – LaFayette
Location: 2708 Lords Hill Rd., LaFayette
Hours: Open Daily 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Apple varieties: McIntosh, Ginger Gold, Paula Red, Gala, Jonamac, Honeycrisp, Snapdragon, Cortland, Macoun, Empire, Jonagold, Red Delicious, Fuji, Ruby Frost, Northern Spy, Golden Delicious, Evercrisp, Ida Red, Wealthy.
Price: Not available
Other notes: They have a tasting room, distillery, bakery, ice cream, and much more. Check their picking schedule to see what is currently being picked.
Burrell’s Navarino Orchard – Syracuse
Location: 3655 Cherry Valley Turnpike, Syracuse
Hours: Weekdays 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. and weekends 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Apple varieties: Paula Red, Zestar, Sansa, Ginger Gold, Honeycrisp, Gala, Macintosh, Macoun, Empire, Cortland, Snapdragon, Golden Delicious, Crispin, Fortune, Jonagold, Red Delicious, Fuji, Northern Spy, Ruby Frost, Braeburn, and Granny Smith.
Price: $1.50/pound
Other notes: Check their Facebook page or call for current picking schedule. They have u-pick tomatoes and pumpkins as well. Hot cider and apple fritters are available and popular among guests. You can visit their café for a meal, too.
Critz Farms – Cazenovia
Location: 3232 Rippleton Rd., Cazenovia
Hours: Open daily 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Apple varieties: Cortland, Empire, McIntosh, Gala, Honeycrisp, Liberty and Macoun
Price: Half bushel $25, one peck $15, small kids bag $6
Other notes: They make hard cider and have a tasting room. Visitors can enjoy a corn maze, farm animals, Critz café, gift shop, wagon rides to the orchard, apple cider, cider-making demonstrations and playgrounds. They will host their Fall Harvest Celebration beginning Sept. 14.
Deer Run Farms – LaFayette
Location: 2695 Route 11A, LaFayette
Hours: Wednesday through Sunday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Apple varieties: Red Delicious, Golden Delicious, Crispin, Paula Red, Jonagold, Jonamac, McIntosh, Cortland, Fuji, Empire, Honeycrisp, Idared, Cameo, Gala
Price: Not available
Other notes: They offer u-pick apples and in-store apples along with apple fritters, homemade baked goods, cheeses, jams, gifts and home decor.
O’Neill’s Orchard – Lafayette
Location: 4872 Route 20, LaFayette
Hours: Open Daily 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Apple varieties: Zestar, Paula Red, Jonamac, Gala, McIntosh, Honeycrisp, Cortland, Macoun, Rhode Island greening, Red Delicious, Jonagold, Empire, Northern Spy, Golden Delicious, Crispin, and Ida Red.
Price: Not available
Other notes: View the exact picking schedule on their website or their Facebook page for updates. Kitchen will be open Saturdays and Sundays serving apple fritters, apple cider donuts, BBQ, cider house freeze, hot dogs, and cider.
Ontario Orchards – Oswego
Location: 7735 State Route 104, Oswego
Hours: Open daily 7 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Apple varieties: Honeycrisp, Cortland, Gala, McIntosh, Sweet Maia
Price: Not available
Other notes: Visitors can pick apples and pumpkins during their Fall jamboree Sept. 21 and 22.
Owen Orchards Cider Mill and Farm Market – Weedsport
Location: 8174 Grant Ave., Weedsport
Hours: Monday – Friday 9 a.m. - 7 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. - 6 p.m., Sunday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Apple varieties: Jonamac, Gala, McIntosh, Cortland, Crimson Crisp, Honeycrisp, Snapdragon, Macoun, Golden Delicious, Red Delicious, Fortune, Empire, Northern Spy, Jonagold, Crispin, Ruby Frost, Idared, Fuji
Price: $1.30/pound, $0.50 for a bag but visitors can bring their own
Other notes: They sell hard cider and donuts. In their farm store, they have homemade pies, fresh pressed apple cider, and locally grown and produced vegetables, condiments, cheese and preserves.
Indian Creek Orchards – Ithaca
Location: 1408 Trumansburg Rd., Ithaca
Hours: Tuesday – Sunday 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Apple varieties: McIntosh, Cortland, Northern Spy, Rome Beauty, Red Delicious, Mutsu
Price: $2.50/pound
Other notes: Sign up for their fresh crop alerts here. In addition to apples, they offer u-pick pears and other fall vegetables.
FINGER LAKES REGION
Location: 6895 Lake Ave., Williamson
Hours: Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. (U-pick season begins Sept. 7)
Apple varieties: Not available
Price: Not available
Other notes: Their farm market has caramel apple pecan pies, cider donuts, apple dumplings, pumpkins, squash, gourds and mums. Bags are pre-sold at the market or outside before entering the orchard.
Apple Barrel Orchards – Penn Yan
Location: 2673 Sand Hill Rd., Penn Yan
Hours: Open daily 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Apple varieties: Gala, McIntosh, Cortland, Macoun, Empire, Jonagold, Red Delicious, Golden Delicious, Northern Spy
Price: Not available.
Other notes: View their u-pick schedule for the availability of current varieties. Additionally, they offer grapes, honey, cheese, cider and more in their farm store.
Crooked Line Farm and Orchard - Bath
Location: 7780 Cold Springs Rd., Bath
Hours: Friday 4 p.m. - 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Apple varieties: Ginger Gold, Zestar, Summer Mac, Blondee, Gala, Marshall Mac, Honeycrisp, Crimson Crisp, Empire, Jonagold, Cortland, Liberty, Macoun, Winesap, Snow Sweet, Granny Smith, Arkansas Black, Braeburn, Candy Crisp, Pink Lady, Sweet 16, Nothern Spy, Enterprise
Price: Not available
Other notes: View their Facebook page to see what varieties they are currently picking.
Location: 1315 Sweets Corner Rd., Penfield
Hours: Open daily 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Apple varieties: Zestar, Jonamac, Gala, Honeycrisp, McIntosh, Red Delicious, Macoun, Empire, Jonagold, Crispin, Fuji, Northern Spy
Price: $10.95 when purchased online, includes half peck apple picking bag, access to farm store, bakery and pumpkin patch, and hayrides
Other notes: The farm has a corn maze, trike track, mini golf, farm animals, low ropes obstacle course, playgrounds, chickens, tetherball and more.
WESTERN NEW YORK
Baker Farm – Ransomville
Location: 2100 Youngstown Lockport Rd., Ransomville
Hours: Monday through Friday 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Apple varieties: Early Gala, Early Macintosh, Sansa, Ginger Gold, and more.
Price: $25 for two adults and their children for a half bushel of apples.
Other notes: Check the u-pick calendar to see what varieties they are picking each day. They sell fresh fruits and vegetables, jams, salsa, jellies, apple butter, pumpkin butter, honey and fresh apple cider.
Becker Farms – Gasport
Location: 3724 Quaker Rd., Gasport
Hours: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Apple varieties: Ginger Gold, Gala, Cortland, McIntosh, Macoun, Empire, Red Delicious, Golden Delicious, Crispin, Ida Red, Snapdragon, Ruby Frost
Price: 4 quarts $7
Other notes: There is a brew pub, farm market, country market, playground and petting zoo. They sell homemade fudge, honey, maple syrup, fresh milk, jams, jelly and preserves, soaps, and popcorn.
Blackman Homestead Farm – Lockport
Location: 4472 Thrall Rd., Lockport
Hours: Friday – Monday from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. (U-pick begins Sept. 13)
Apple varieties: McIntosh, Jonamac, Gala, Cortland, Macoun, Spartan, Empire, Red Delicious, Jonagold, Golden Delicious, Crispin, Ida Red, Honeycrisp.
Price: Not available
Other notes: They require reservations for Saturdays, Sundays and Columbus Day Monday, which can be made online. View their picking schedule here.
Meadows Farm – Forestville
Location: 10459 Prospect Rd., Forestville
Hours: Open daily 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. (U-pick begins Sept. 7)
Apple varieties: Cortland, Northern Spy, Empire, Ida Red, McIntosh, Fuji, Macoun, Jonamac, Crispin
Price: Not available
Other notes: They have maple, honey and apple cider. Check their Facebook page to see what they are picking that day.
HUDSON VALLEY:
Dubois Farms – Highland
Location: 209 Perkinsville Rd., Highland
Hours: Open daily from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Apple varieties: Honeycrisp, Snapdragon, Crimson Crisp, and Gala.
Price: Not available
Other notes: They also have a tavern with local hard cider, craft beer and wine. They have a pizzeria, bakery, ice cream shop and farm market. In addition to apples, they offer u-pick peaches, grapes and vegetables.
Fishkill Farms - Hopewell Junction
Location: 9 Fishkill Farm Rd., Hopewell Junction
Hours: Tuesday – Sunday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., reservations required.
Apple varieties: Earligold, Ginger Gold, Gala, McIntosh, Fuji, Cortland, Macoun, Spartan, Empire, Jonagold, Red Delicious, Golden Delicious, Liberty, Mutsu, Goldrush, Crimson Crisp, Rome, Winsap, Pink Lady, Granny Smith
Price: Weekend pick your own $58/group for 1-5 people; weekday pick your own $48/group for 1-5 people.
Other notes: In addition to apple picking, they offer pick-your-own pears. There is a cider bar, farm store and grill.
Rose Hill Farm – Red Hook
Location: 19 Rose Hill Farm, Red Hook
Hours: Thursday and Friday 3 p.m. – dusk; Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Apple varieties: Ginger Gold, Fluford Gala, Jonamac, Gale Gala, Honeycrisp, Pioneer McIntosh, Early Fuji, Empire, Cortland, Jonagold, Shizuka, Macoun, Jonagold, Royal Court, Royal Empire, Red Delicious, Golden Delicious, Mutsu, Twenty Oz, NY 428, Cameo, Fortune, Winecrisp Lady apple, Cripps Pink (Pink Lady), Granny Smith.
Price: Not available
Other notes: You can find the exact dates for certain types of apples by looking at their fruit schedule.
Stone Ridge Orchard – Stone Ridge
Location: 3012 NY-213, Stone Ridge
Hours: Open daily 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Apple varieties: Currently picking Gala and Ginger Gold
Price: Not available
Other notes: Tasting room is open Saturdays and Sundays. Additionally, they have pop up vendors and wood-fired pizza. View their website to see what the orchard is currently picking.
CAPITAL REGION
Bowman Orchards - Rexford
Location: 147 Sugarhill Rd., Rexford
Hours: Open Daily 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. with the last entrance beginning at 4:30 p.m.
Apple varieties: 20 ounce, Autumn Crisp, Cortland, Fuji, Gala, Honeycrisp, Jonamac, McIntosh, Radiant Runkle, Shamrock, Shizuka, Ambrosia, Blondee, Braeburn, Cameo, Crispin, Empire, Evercrisp, Fortune, Ginger Gold, Golden Delicious, Golden Supreme, Granny Smith, Greening, H- 103, Ida Red, Jersey Mac, Jonagold, Macoun, Mutsu, Northern Spy, Paula Red, Pinova, Pixie Crunch, Pristine, Red Delicious, Rome, Ruby Frost, Ruby John, Sansa, Snapdragon, Snow Sweet, Spigold, Sun Crisp, Tydeman, Zestar.
Price: $21 for one peck plus the purchase of a picking container.
Other notes: Check their picking schedule for updates on varieties. In addition to u-pick apples, they have a farm store, ice cream and a pumpkin patch.
Indian Ladder - Altamont
Location: 342 Altamont Rd., Altamont
Hours: Open daily 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Apple varieties: Jonamac, Honeycrisp, McIntosh, Gala, Ruby Mac, Autumn Crisp, Cortland, Macoun, Acey Mac, September Wonder Fuji, Snapdragon, Kendall, Empire, Cameo, Red Delicious, Golden Delicious, Jonagold, Ida red, Mutsu, Fuji, Rome.
Price: $37 for half bushel
Other notes: Call their pick your own hotline at 866-640-7425 for any questions including pricing, varieties and more.
Saratoga Apple - Schuylerville
Location: 1174 Route 39, Schuylerville
Hours: Open daily 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Apple varieties: Sansa, William’s Pride, Ginger Gold, Paula Red, Tydeman’s Red, Zestar, Blondie, Jonamac, Gala, Honeycrisp, McIntosh, Cortland, Golden Supreme, Empire, Jonagold, Macoun, Fortune, Crispin, Fuji, Delicious, Ida Red, Suncrisp, Northern Spy, Spy Gold, Baeburn, Granny Smith.
Price: Children ages 4-12 $10, $14 one peck, $28 half bushel
Other notes: They serve beer, hard cider in their tasting room, and they sell baked goods, produce, and apple varieties in their orchard store.
Location: 6654 Dunnsville Rd., Altamont
Hours: Weekends 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Apple Varieties: McIntosh, Cortland, Empire, Red Delicious, Macoun, Jonagold, Fortune, Crispin, Northern Spy, Fuji, Crispin
Price: Half bushel $30, 3 or more half bushels are $27/half bushel, peck bags $16
Other notes: Picking bags will be provided. View their website for their picking schedule.