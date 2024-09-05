After a late spring frost hurt many orchards last year, one farm is expecting a large harvest this upcoming season.

“Last summer, since [the trees] didn’t have any apples, they put all their energy into the buds this year and there was way more apples and way more growth,” said Matthew Critz, the owner of Critz Farms in Cazenovia.

After not opening u-pick apples last year because of the frost damage, Critz is ready to go this season.

“There is going to be a good selection, we have plenty of apples,” Critz said.

Following the frost event last year, Critz said they purchased a frost fan that helps protect buds during a late-season frost by circulating the warmer air. They didn’t have to use it this year, but these events are not going away, he said.

“From an agricultural standpoint, we are getting more adverse events,” Critz said. “It was just one night for a couple of hours and our whole crop was gone.”

Like many orchards, Critz said his crop is about a week early this year due to the temperatures and amount of rain the area had this season.

“We’re hanging a really good crop, and we’ve spent a lot of time this summer trying to take care of it,” Critz said.

Here is a list of some of the orchards offering u-pick apples around the state.

Special note about your pets: New York state law does not allow dogs in or around anywhere that grows food, including u-pick apple areas.

CENTRAL NEW YORK

Abbott Farms – Baldwinsville

Location: 3275 Cold Spring Rd., Baldwinsville

Hours: Monday, Thursday, Friday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Sunday 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Apple varieties: Currently picking Sanza, Zestar, Paula Red, Ginger Gold, and JonaMac. Visit their website to see how it changes throughout the season.

Price: Half peck (5 pounds) $9; 1 peck (10 pounds) $15, half bushel (20+ pounds) $25

Other notes: Abbott Farms has a farm store and wine and cider bar. Personal bags, backpacks and shopping bags are not permitted. Saturdays and Sundays through Halloween are fall festival days with tube slides, face painting, corn maze and wagon rides.

Adam’s Acres – Jamesville

Location: 7047 Sevier Rd., Jamesville

Hours: Tuesday and Thursday 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Apple varieties: Liberty, Honeycrisp, Spartan, Dayton, Florina, Northern Spy

Price: $1.90/pound, bushels are $70

Other notes: They are a certified organic farm. Visitors can find what they are currently picking on their website.

Beak & Skiff – LaFayette

Location: 2708 Lords Hill Rd., LaFayette

Hours: Open Daily 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Apple varieties: McIntosh, Ginger Gold, Paula Red, Gala, Jonamac, Honeycrisp, Snapdragon, Cortland, Macoun, Empire, Jonagold, Red Delicious, Fuji, Ruby Frost, Northern Spy, Golden Delicious, Evercrisp, Ida Red, Wealthy.

Price: Not available

Other notes: They have a tasting room, distillery, bakery, ice cream, and much more. Check their picking schedule to see what is currently being picked.

Burrell’s Navarino Orchard – Syracuse

Location: 3655 Cherry Valley Turnpike, Syracuse

Hours: Weekdays 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. and weekends 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Apple varieties: Paula Red, Zestar, Sansa, Ginger Gold, Honeycrisp, Gala, Macintosh, Macoun, Empire, Cortland, Snapdragon, Golden Delicious, Crispin, Fortune, Jonagold, Red Delicious, Fuji, Northern Spy, Ruby Frost, Braeburn, and Granny Smith.

Price: $1.50/pound

Other notes: Check their Facebook page or call for current picking schedule. They have u-pick tomatoes and pumpkins as well. Hot cider and apple fritters are available and popular among guests. You can visit their café for a meal, too.

Critz Farms – Cazenovia

Location: 3232 Rippleton Rd., Cazenovia

Hours: Open daily 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Apple varieties: Cortland, Empire, McIntosh, Gala, Honeycrisp, Liberty and Macoun

Price: Half bushel $25, one peck $15, small kids bag $6

Other notes: They make hard cider and have a tasting room. Visitors can enjoy a corn maze, farm animals, Critz café, gift shop, wagon rides to the orchard, apple cider, cider-making demonstrations and playgrounds. They will host their Fall Harvest Celebration beginning Sept. 14.

Deer Run Farms – LaFayette

Location: 2695 Route 11A, LaFayette

Hours: Wednesday through Sunday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Apple varieties: Red Delicious, Golden Delicious, Crispin, Paula Red, Jonagold, Jonamac, McIntosh, Cortland, Fuji, Empire, Honeycrisp, Idared, Cameo, Gala

Price: Not available

Other notes: They offer u-pick apples and in-store apples along with apple fritters, homemade baked goods, cheeses, jams, gifts and home decor.

O’Neill’s Orchard – Lafayette

Location: 4872 Route 20, LaFayette

Hours: Open Daily 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Apple varieties: Zestar, Paula Red, Jonamac, Gala, McIntosh, Honeycrisp, Cortland, Macoun, Rhode Island greening, Red Delicious, Jonagold, Empire, Northern Spy, Golden Delicious, Crispin, and Ida Red.

Price: Not available

Other notes: View the exact picking schedule on their website or their Facebook page for updates. Kitchen will be open Saturdays and Sundays serving apple fritters, apple cider donuts, BBQ, cider house freeze, hot dogs, and cider.

Ontario Orchards – Oswego

Location: 7735 State Route 104, Oswego

Hours: Open daily 7 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Apple varieties: Honeycrisp, Cortland, Gala, McIntosh, Sweet Maia

Price: Not available

Other notes: Visitors can pick apples and pumpkins during their Fall jamboree Sept. 21 and 22.

Owen Orchards Cider Mill and Farm Market – Weedsport

Location: 8174 Grant Ave., Weedsport

Hours: Monday – Friday 9 a.m. - 7 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. - 6 p.m., Sunday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Apple varieties: Jonamac, Gala, McIntosh, Cortland, Crimson Crisp, Honeycrisp, Snapdragon, Macoun, Golden Delicious, Red Delicious, Fortune, Empire, Northern Spy, Jonagold, Crispin, Ruby Frost, Idared, Fuji

Price: $1.30/pound, $0.50 for a bag but visitors can bring their own

Other notes: They sell hard cider and donuts. In their farm store, they have homemade pies, fresh pressed apple cider, and locally grown and produced vegetables, condiments, cheese and preserves.

Indian Creek Orchards – Ithaca

Location: 1408 Trumansburg Rd., Ithaca

Hours: Tuesday – Sunday 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Apple varieties: McIntosh, Cortland, Northern Spy, Rome Beauty, Red Delicious, Mutsu

Price: $2.50/pound

Other notes: Sign up for their fresh crop alerts here. In addition to apples, they offer u-pick pears and other fall vegetables.

FINGER LAKES REGION

Lagoner Farms – Williamson

Location: 6895 Lake Ave., Williamson

Hours: Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. (U-pick season begins Sept. 7)

Apple varieties: Not available

Price: Not available

Other notes: Their farm market has caramel apple pecan pies, cider donuts, apple dumplings, pumpkins, squash, gourds and mums. Bags are pre-sold at the market or outside before entering the orchard.

Apple Barrel Orchards – Penn Yan

Location: 2673 Sand Hill Rd., Penn Yan

Hours: Open daily 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Apple varieties: Gala, McIntosh, Cortland, Macoun, Empire, Jonagold, Red Delicious, Golden Delicious, Northern Spy

Price: Not available.

Other notes: View their u-pick schedule for the availability of current varieties. Additionally, they offer grapes, honey, cheese, cider and more in their farm store.

Crooked Line Farm and Orchard - Bath

Location: 7780 Cold Springs Rd., Bath

Hours: Friday 4 p.m. - 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Apple varieties: Ginger Gold, Zestar, Summer Mac, Blondee, Gala, Marshall Mac, Honeycrisp, Crimson Crisp, Empire, Jonagold, Cortland, Liberty, Macoun, Winesap, Snow Sweet, Granny Smith, Arkansas Black, Braeburn, Candy Crisp, Pink Lady, Sweet 16, Nothern Spy, Enterprise

Price: Not available

Other notes: View their Facebook page to see what varieties they are currently picking.

Wickham Farms – Penfield

Location: 1315 Sweets Corner Rd., Penfield

Hours: Open daily 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Apple varieties: Zestar, Jonamac, Gala, Honeycrisp, McIntosh, Red Delicious, Macoun, Empire, Jonagold, Crispin, Fuji, Northern Spy

Price: $10.95 when purchased online, includes half peck apple picking bag, access to farm store, bakery and pumpkin patch, and hayrides

Other notes: The farm has a corn maze, trike track, mini golf, farm animals, low ropes obstacle course, playgrounds, chickens, tetherball and more.

WESTERN NEW YORK

Baker Farm – Ransomville

Location: 2100 Youngstown Lockport Rd., Ransomville

Hours: Monday through Friday 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Apple varieties: Early Gala, Early Macintosh, Sansa, Ginger Gold, and more.

Price: $25 for two adults and their children for a half bushel of apples.

Other notes: Check the u-pick calendar to see what varieties they are picking each day. They sell fresh fruits and vegetables, jams, salsa, jellies, apple butter, pumpkin butter, honey and fresh apple cider.

Becker Farms – Gasport

Location: 3724 Quaker Rd., Gasport

Hours: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Apple varieties: Ginger Gold, Gala, Cortland, McIntosh, Macoun, Empire, Red Delicious, Golden Delicious, Crispin, Ida Red, Snapdragon, Ruby Frost

Price: 4 quarts $7

Other notes: There is a brew pub, farm market, country market, playground and petting zoo. They sell homemade fudge, honey, maple syrup, fresh milk, jams, jelly and preserves, soaps, and popcorn.

Blackman Homestead Farm – Lockport

Location: 4472 Thrall Rd., Lockport

Hours: Friday – Monday from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. (U-pick begins Sept. 13)

Apple varieties: McIntosh, Jonamac, Gala, Cortland, Macoun, Spartan, Empire, Red Delicious, Jonagold, Golden Delicious, Crispin, Ida Red, Honeycrisp.

Price: Not available

Other notes: They require reservations for Saturdays, Sundays and Columbus Day Monday, which can be made online. View their picking schedule here.

Meadows Farm – Forestville

Location: 10459 Prospect Rd., Forestville

Hours: Open daily 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. (U-pick begins Sept. 7)

Apple varieties: Cortland, Northern Spy, Empire, Ida Red, McIntosh, Fuji, Macoun, Jonamac, Crispin

Price: Not available

Other notes: They have maple, honey and apple cider. Check their Facebook page to see what they are picking that day.

HUDSON VALLEY:

Dubois Farms – Highland

Location: 209 Perkinsville Rd., Highland

Hours: Open daily from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Apple varieties: Honeycrisp, Snapdragon, Crimson Crisp, and Gala.

Price: Not available

Other notes: They also have a tavern with local hard cider, craft beer and wine. They have a pizzeria, bakery, ice cream shop and farm market. In addition to apples, they offer u-pick peaches, grapes and vegetables.

Fishkill Farms - Hopewell Junction

Location: 9 Fishkill Farm Rd., Hopewell Junction

Hours: Tuesday – Sunday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., reservations required.

Apple varieties: Earligold, Ginger Gold, Gala, McIntosh, Fuji, Cortland, Macoun, Spartan, Empire, Jonagold, Red Delicious, Golden Delicious, Liberty, Mutsu, Goldrush, Crimson Crisp, Rome, Winsap, Pink Lady, Granny Smith

Price: Weekend pick your own $58/group for 1-5 people; weekday pick your own $48/group for 1-5 people.

Other notes: In addition to apple picking, they offer pick-your-own pears. There is a cider bar, farm store and grill.

Rose Hill Farm – Red Hook

Location: 19 Rose Hill Farm, Red Hook

Hours: Thursday and Friday 3 p.m. – dusk; Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Apple varieties: Ginger Gold, Fluford Gala, Jonamac, Gale Gala, Honeycrisp, Pioneer McIntosh, Early Fuji, Empire, Cortland, Jonagold, Shizuka, Macoun, Jonagold, Royal Court, Royal Empire, Red Delicious, Golden Delicious, Mutsu, Twenty Oz, NY 428, Cameo, Fortune, Winecrisp Lady apple, Cripps Pink (Pink Lady), Granny Smith.

Price: Not available

Other notes: You can find the exact dates for certain types of apples by looking at their fruit schedule.

Stone Ridge Orchard – Stone Ridge

Location: 3012 NY-213, Stone Ridge

Hours: Open daily 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Apple varieties: Currently picking Gala and Ginger Gold

Price: Not available

Other notes: Tasting room is open Saturdays and Sundays. Additionally, they have pop up vendors and wood-fired pizza. View their website to see what the orchard is currently picking.

CAPITAL REGION

Bowman Orchards - Rexford

Location: 147 Sugarhill Rd., Rexford

Hours: Open Daily 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. with the last entrance beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Apple varieties: 20 ounce, Autumn Crisp, Cortland, Fuji, Gala, Honeycrisp, Jonamac, McIntosh, Radiant Runkle, Shamrock, Shizuka, Ambrosia, Blondee, Braeburn, Cameo, Crispin, Empire, Evercrisp, Fortune, Ginger Gold, Golden Delicious, Golden Supreme, Granny Smith, Greening, H- 103, Ida Red, Jersey Mac, Jonagold, Macoun, Mutsu, Northern Spy, Paula Red, Pinova, Pixie Crunch, Pristine, Red Delicious, Rome, Ruby Frost, Ruby John, Sansa, Snapdragon, Snow Sweet, Spigold, Sun Crisp, Tydeman, Zestar.

Price: $21 for one peck plus the purchase of a picking container.

Other notes: Check their picking schedule for updates on varieties. In addition to u-pick apples, they have a farm store, ice cream and a pumpkin patch.

Indian Ladder - Altamont

Location: 342 Altamont Rd., Altamont

Hours: Open daily 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Apple varieties: Jonamac, Honeycrisp, McIntosh, Gala, Ruby Mac, Autumn Crisp, Cortland, Macoun, Acey Mac, September Wonder Fuji, Snapdragon, Kendall, Empire, Cameo, Red Delicious, Golden Delicious, Jonagold, Ida red, Mutsu, Fuji, Rome.

Price: $37 for half bushel

Other notes: Call their pick your own hotline at 866-640-7425 for any questions including pricing, varieties and more.

Saratoga Apple - Schuylerville

Location: 1174 Route 39, Schuylerville

Hours: Open daily 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Apple varieties: Sansa, William’s Pride, Ginger Gold, Paula Red, Tydeman’s Red, Zestar, Blondie, Jonamac, Gala, Honeycrisp, McIntosh, Cortland, Golden Supreme, Empire, Jonagold, Macoun, Fortune, Crispin, Fuji, Delicious, Ida Red, Suncrisp, Northern Spy, Spy Gold, Baeburn, Granny Smith.

Price: Children ages 4-12 $10, $14 one peck, $28 half bushel

Other notes: They serve beer, hard cider in their tasting room, and they sell baked goods, produce, and apple varieties in their orchard store.

Altamont Orchards – Altamont

Location: 6654 Dunnsville Rd., Altamont

Hours: Weekends 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Apple Varieties: McIntosh, Cortland, Empire, Red Delicious, Macoun, Jonagold, Fortune, Crispin, Northern Spy, Fuji, Crispin

Price: Half bushel $30, 3 or more half bushels are $27/half bushel, peck bags $16

Other notes: Picking bags will be provided. View their website for their picking schedule.