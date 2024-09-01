TAMPA, Fla. — A majority of United Airlines flight attendants voted to authorize a strike but no action is being taken except for informational picketing.

The flight attendant's union said negotiations with the airline is moving slow.

The flight attendants are hoping to put pressure on management during contract negotiations.

This is, of course, happening on a busy travel weekend, but the good news is that the airline said there are no work stoppages or labor disruptions.

But flight attendants aren’t the only ones fighting for a better contract.

Aircraft maintenance technicians in Tampa are also pushing for better wages.

There are about 200 United maintenance workers at Tampa International Airport. They said negotiations for a better contract have dragged on for too long and that they want a solution as soon as possible.

The workers want better wages, higher safety standards and better health care coverage.

There are more than 10,000 mechanics that work for United and union reps say the airline is slow walking negotiations.

And they also stand in solidarity with flight attendants.

“It’s not only the cost of living with rent, buying homes, food, anything like that,” said Gus Pappas, chief steward for United maintenance at Tampa International. “It’s also the cost of our medical insurance. The premiums have just skyrocketed. They have not kept up with our pay, and the deductibles have just gotten out of control.”

United put out a statement related to the flight attendant strike saying: “To be clear, there is no work stoppage or labor disruption. Instead, off-duty flight attendants are exercising their right to conduct an informational picket.”