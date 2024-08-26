TEXAS — It’s the end of an era for bus travel in Texas.

Megabus has ended its routes between Dallas, Austin, San Antonio and Houston. According to its website, the company said it has changed some routes around the country.

Routes between Dallas, Austin, San Antonio and Houston were discontinued as of Aug. 16. Customers with tickets booked on these services have already been notified and refunds have been processed.

Megabus was known for its $1 fares and offered routes all around the United States and Canada. It had popular routes to San Antonio, Austin, Dallas and Houston.

According to a news release, Megabus’ parent company Coach USA filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in June. The company said the COVID-19 pandemic hindered business and the demand in the industry has remained well below pre-pandemic levels. The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy “to facilitate sale processes to preserve jobs, ensure continued service and maximize the value of its businesses.”

“As we move through this process, our top priority remains safely carrying the millions of passengers who choose our buses each year and working closely with our valued contract customers and transportation agency partners,” Coach CEO Derrick Waters said in a statement. “We appreciate the dedication of our employees to operating with safety as a priority and serving our customers and our communities.”