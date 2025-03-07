AUSTIN, Texas — Southwest Airlines has announced plans to close its flight attendant bases at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in July 2025.
The decision affects approximately 280 flight attendants, who will be reassigned to one of the airline’s 12 primary bases across the country, according to Southwest.
The closures are part of a broader strategy to consolidate operations, enhance efficiency and reduce costs.
In February, the airline announced the first mass layoffs in its history, cutting 1,750 positions at its Dallas Love Field headquarters. The airline has been reducing unprofitable routes and has changed some of its signature policies, such as ending open seating, adding premium seats and introducing red-eye flights.
Southwest estimated that the job cuts will save the company about $210 million this year and roughly $300 million in 2026.
In November, the airline offered buyouts and extended leaves of absence to airport workers in a bid to avoid "overstaffing in certain locations."
The company has been under pressure from hedge fund Elliott Investment Management to increase profits and boost the stock price, which has fallen sharply since early 2021.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.