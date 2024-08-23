BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Friday’s Space Coast Symposium at the Center for Space Education brought together industry leaders in the fields of science, technology, manufacturing, transportation and the military at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex.

More than 500 attendees mingled with government agencies like NASA and the U.S. Space Force.

Kennedy Space Center Director Janet Petro said NASA is growing so much in the commercial sector of space that now even small businesses can begin working with the agency because of demand.

"The ask of the community, along with the legislators of local, state and federal level, (is to) all come together to support the Spaceport because we are bursting at the seams with activity," Petro said.

According to Space Florida, the space industry brings in nearly $6 billion dollars to Florida’s economy and supports about 150,000 aerospace jobs.

The Greater Palm Bay Chamber of Commerce has put on the space symposium every year since 2017.