CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX is preparing for its first Falcon 9 launch of 2025, which will send the Thuraya 4-NGS communication satellite into geosynchronous transfer orbit.

The company will open the four-hour launch window at 8:27 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 3.

The famed rocket will launch the Space42 Thuraya 4 mission from pad 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The 45th Weather Squadron is giving around a 90% chance of good liftoff conditions, with the only concern being liftoff winds.

This will be the 20th flight for the Falcon 9 stage booster, B1073, including:

  • SES-22
  • ispace’s HAKUTO-R MISSION 1
  • Amazonas-6
  • CRS-27
  • Bandwagon-1
  • GSAT-20
  • 13 Starlink missions

After the stage separation, the first stage will land on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship in the Atlantic Ocean. 