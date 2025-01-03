CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX is preparing for its first Falcon 9 launch of 2025, which will send the Thuraya 4-NGS communication satellite into geosynchronous transfer orbit.
The company will open the four-hour launch window at 8:27 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 3.
The famed rocket will launch the Space42 Thuraya 4 mission from pad 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.
The 45th Weather Squadron is giving around a 90% chance of good liftoff conditions, with the only concern being liftoff winds.
This will be the 20th flight for the Falcon 9 stage booster, B1073, including:
- SES-22
- ispace’s HAKUTO-R MISSION 1
- Amazonas-6
- CRS-27
- Bandwagon-1
- GSAT-20
- 13 Starlink missions
After the stage separation, the first stage will land on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.