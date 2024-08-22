ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida residents who need more time to prepare for the hurricane season will get a sales tax reprieve starting Aug. 24 and continuing through Sept. 6.

What You Need To Know The second disaster preparedness sales tax holiday of 2024 runs for two weeks, starting Aug. 24



The first tax holiday to get ready for storm season was in June



Central Florida leaders are urging preparedness during this time and say residents should stock up on what they need now

The special tax holiday is the second this year with an eye toward hurricane preparations. The first started on June 1.

The list of items that qualify for the tax savings includes portable generators, pet food, portable lighting solutions, portable radios, batteries, fire extinguishers, and other goods.

That savings can add up, especially if used for items like portable generators or personal home battery solutions.

On Thursday, the Florida Division of Emergency Management released a statement encouraging residents to restock disaster and preparedness items during this 14-day tax holiday.

“The final disaster sales tax holiday for this year’s hurricane season could not come at a better time as we enter the historical peak of hurricane activity (Sept. 10),” FDEM Executive Director Kevin Guthrie said. “The time to prepare is now, and thanks to the leadership of Governor (Ron) DeSantis and the support of our legislature, this tax holiday helps Floridians get vital items like pet supplies and power sources tax free.”

The pair of tax holidays were a part of HB 7073, which was signed into law by DeSantis in the spring.

Click here for a complete list of eligible items, or to find a full disaster supply checklist.