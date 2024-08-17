RALEIGH, N.C. – North Carolina’s unemployment rate held steady for July, staying slightly less than the national rate, according to state data.

The state jobless rate saw a slight uptick of 0.1 of a percentage point to 3.7% from June to July as the national rate edged up 0.2 of a percentage point to 4.3%.

Employment in nonfarm sectors grew, led by financial activities with 1,300 jobs, and retail trade with 1,200. Education and health services saw the biggest decrease, losing 2,500 jobs.

The number of job openings rose slightly by 0.4% to 271,740 from April to May, according to the latest data.

Related: U.S. unemployment claims fall 7,000 to 227,000 in sign of resiliency in job market