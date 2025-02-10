Some Amazon workers rallied over the weekend for the last time before they plan to hold a union election.

What You Need To Know Some Amazon workers rallied over the weekend for the last time before they plan to hold a union election



If this North Carolina warehouse vote is successful, it would be only the second in the country next to New York’s in 2022, according to CAUSE



Among the things organizers are asking for are consistent scheduling, one-hour paid lunch and higher wages



Amazon has a history of rejecting union actions, arguing that internal company changes are more beneficial for its workers

From Monday, Feb. 10 through Saturday, Feb. 15, workers plan to hold a union election at Amazon’s RDU1 fulfillment center location in Garner, just south of Raleigh.

If this North Carolina warehouse vote is successful, it would be only the second in the country next to New York’s in 2022.

Workers with CAUSE, Carolinians United for Solidarity and Empowerment, recently filed charges against their employer, alleging that within the last six months, they interfered with workers’ ability to, “participate in protected, concerted union activity, with actions including delaying or denying workers benefits or accommodations, discharging workers for union activity, and creating the appearance of surveillance.”

Organizers added they want safer working conditions, citing a recent U.S. Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions report that found Amazon workers were injured 30% more often than standard warehouse workers in 2023.

The company was also accused of coercion and being selective in its enforcement of company rules, according to a letter from CAUSE.

Among the things organizers are asking for are consistent scheduling, one-hour paid lunch and higher wages.

Amazon has a history of rejecting union actions, arguing that internal company changes are more beneficial for its workers.

"We believe our employees favor opportunities to have their unique voice heard by working directly with our team," Amazon Spokesperson Eileen Hards told Spectrum News 1 Monday. "The fact is, Amazon already offers what many unions are requesting: safe, inclusive workplaces, competitive pay, industry-leading benefits — including health care on day one, pre-paid college tuition, and a 401k with company match — opportunities for career growth, and more."