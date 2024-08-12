ORLANDO, Fla. — While Monday marked the first day of school for many young students, the fall semester at many Florida colleges will kick off in the coming weeks.

Kam Dabs said she understands how people feel about college these days.

He originally began his higher education path at a four-year college in New York when he decided to quit for something better.

“I was enrolled in political science and economics," he said. "I got about 102 credits, and that is when I noticed it was not for me and I’m wasting my time."

He is not alone with those thoughts, as a new Gallup poll shows that 32% of people have little or no confidence in a college education.

Dabs said he decided to made a career change and enrolled at BuildStrong Academy of Orlando.

“And a lot of people from many fields get into construction and decided this is where they want to spend their time,” he said.

Dabs is seeking a career as an electrician and is provided free training thanks to BuildStrong, where he will graduate in nine months.

He said he expects to make $53,000 in his first year after graduation.

Amanda McKenzie also feels that a four-year degree is not a good idea these days. She was attending Florida Atlantic University with plans to go into medicine when she realized it was not the field for her and decided to seek out a trade school.

“It’s because a lot of people go to school, they acquire all that debt, and they don’t even get the job they want,” said McKenzie.

McKenzie plans to be a contractor, like her father.

BuildStrong Academy in Orlando offers tuition-free construction career education and training with a focus on professional development, mentoring, and ongoing support for students and partners.

Nearly all graduates from the academy find work following graduation, said Operations Manager Joseph Hernandez

“There is a tremendous need in the construction industry these days,” said Hernandez.