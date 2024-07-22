TEXAS — Tax-free weekend returns in Texas the weekend of Aug. 9-11. The sales tax holiday allows Texans to save money on most clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks that are sold for less than $100 without paying any sales tax.
Items can be bought in-store, online on through a catalog with a seller doing business in Texas.
Texans can take advantage of the tax-free weekend with no need to provide the seller an exemption certificate to buy qualifying items tax-free, in most cases.
The sales tax exemption applies to qualifying items you buy during the sales tax holiday, but items bought before or after that weekend do not apply.
There is no limit to the number of qualifying items you can buy.
What items are eligible during the tax-free weekend?
Face masks
Backpacks
What items do not qualify?
Items sold for more than $100
Clothing subscription boxes
Clothing or footwear rentals
Accessories such as jewelry, purses, luggage and more
Computers
Textbooks
Unspecified school supplies
For more information and a full list of items that qualify, go here.