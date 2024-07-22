TEXAS — Tax-free weekend returns in Texas the weekend of Aug. 9-11. The sales tax holiday allows Texans to save money on most clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks that are sold for less than $100 without paying any sales tax.

Items can be bought in-store, online on through a catalog with a seller doing business in Texas.

Texans can take advantage of the tax-free weekend with no need to provide the seller an exemption certificate to buy qualifying items tax-free, in most cases.

The sales tax exemption applies to qualifying items you buy during the sales tax holiday, but items bought before or after that weekend do not apply.

There is no limit to the number of qualifying items you can buy.

What items are eligible during the tax-free weekend?

What items do not qualify?

  • Items sold for more than $100

  • Clothing subscription boxes

  • Clothing or footwear rentals

  • Accessories such as jewelry, purses, luggage and more

  • Computers

  • Textbooks

  • Unspecified school supplies

For more information and a full list of items that qualify, go here.