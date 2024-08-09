NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — New Smyrna Beach residents are pushing back against a proposed 5-story mixed-use development along South Atlantic Avenue.

Residents claim the proposal goes against the city’s zoning laws and Land Development Regulations, and would cause the city to lose its charm.

The developer purchased the empty lot of a former bank in 2020.

In May, the planning and zoning board recommended the city commission approve the project on two conditions. The first was to ensure that restrooms are available for people who use the parking garage, and second, that the developer improve beach access for pedestrians.

The developer agreed to both terms and requested to rezone an acre of land from the Neighborhood Business District to the Planned Unit Development.

However, several residents say they want the city to stick with their zoning laws and keep the Land Development Regulations as they are.

Resident Gaila Leslie lives on South Atlantic Avenue, facing the lot where the proposed development would go.

Leslie started a petition back in May that garnered over 500 signatures from residents and concerned community members.

She plans to make residents’ voices heard by bringing it to the city commission meeting next Tuesday.

“Why are you putting a parking garage that’s supposed to service the beach and solve your parking issue when it doesn’t seem to be needed?” she said.

Leslie acknowledged that parking can sometimes be an issue in New Smyrna Beach, but that the empty parking lot across the street near the plot of land is proof that demand for parking is not an issue on her street.

She said parking-related congestion is more of an issue on Flagler and Canal Street.

Another resident, Sharon Glenn, said parking fees were even reduced to incentivize people to park there.

Glenn said she spent most of her childhood in New Smyrna Beach and worries the beach town may lose the charm it’s known for.

“It would completely change the town and would essentially be a domino effect for other further developments like that,” she said.

Residents said they were also upset about the notice requirements for the project, claiming the developer only issued notices to homes that were 150 feet from the property.

Glenn said it’s not fair to exclude most of the city’s concerned residents.

Glenn and Leslie took part in a task force meeting Thursday night with a dozen other residents to address their concerns about the project.

They said they have no choice but to take these matters seriously. However, at next Tuesday’s city commission meeting, residents will only have three minutes to voice their opinions.

“They’re going to push it through because they can, but we as the neighbors and the homeowners, we need to step up and unite and vote no when they’re on the ballot,” said resident Susan Coakley, who was also at the task force meeting.

They said they are expecting a high turnout at the commission meeting and they encourage anyone standing with them to wear a red t-shirt.

Glenn said residents are trying to find an attorney to represent them at future city commission meetings, but they lack the resources and the money to pay for one.

“The thing about the PUD (Planned Unit Development) that they’re requesting is it’s a quasi-judicial hearing. So, in that, they have to have fact witnesses to speak to actual facts,” she said.

She said she worries the odds are stacked against them, claiming that residents can speak to facts, but at the same time, each person is limited to three minutes to speak on a given issue.

Despite not having an attorney to represent them, Glenn said they won’t be backing down.

The commission meeting on Aug. 13 will start at 6:30 p.m. at the Commission Chambers on Sams Avenue.