MILWAUKEE — As people arrive in Milwaukee for the Republican National Convention, some nearby businesses have said they’re still not sure whether they’ll get a major boost in profits from convention goers.

However, they said they are prepared and are hoping for the best.

HoneyBee Sage Wellness & Apothecary operates about six blocks away from the convention space



Co-owner of Gordo’s Bubble Waffles said he's already served at least 10 people visiting for the RNC



Both said they're excited to meet new people from new places

Angela Mallett is the CEO and founder of HoneyBee Sage Wellness & Apothecary. The cafe and retail store has over 200 single medicinal herbs, which are used to blend medicinal herbal tea.

Her business operates on Martin Luther King Drive, about six blocks from where the convention will be held.

Mallett said she’s not sure what kind of foot traffic she’ll see from the RNC, but said she’s ready, either way.

“We are prepared to host and to greet as people come in. We will welcome them like we will welcome any other visitor in this city with open arms and love, indiscriminately,” said Mallett. “So, I’m excited for the potential for new customers to be introduced to our brand but a little bit indifferent about whether that will actually boost our sales over the next few days.”

Mallett said her local patrons come from all different parts of the city, and despite her close proximity to the convention, she said it will be business as usual for her cafe and retail store.

“We are just north of the security line. I imagine that we will still be able to accommodate our customers as usual,” said Mallett.

Mohammed Otallah is the co-owner of Gordo’s Bubble Waffles. He has a location in Bay View and just opened a new location on Marquette University’s campus a few months ago.

He said business from the RNC could be a big help to his new location as it gets established.

Otallah said he’s already served at least 10 people who said they are visiting Milwaukee for the convention.

“People who came in from the RNC were very supportive. They were very excited to try out our dessert, very excited to be in this area, especially with being on Marquette’s campus. Seeing their faces and reactions to our bubble waffles has made us happy,” said Otallah.

Mallett said she’s also happy to meet new people from new places and excited to see what happens in the coming week.

“We don’t really make any particular affiliations politically or in any other way; I call us Switzerland,” said Mallett. “We are a safe place for all people, and we are looking to greet anyone who is coming into our space in the next week and if that happens to be from the RNC, we welcome them gladly as well.”