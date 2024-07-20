LAKE GENEVA, Wis. — Cleanup took place at hotels and resorts that hosted Republican National Convention delegates across the state this weekend.

What You Need To Know Cleanup took place at hotels and resorts that hosted RNC delegates across the state this weekend



The Abbey Resort had about 250 delegates staying at the resort this past week



The delegates’ busy afternoon schedules were an adjustment for The Abbey staff



Resort leaders introduced delegates to a number of quintessential Wisconsin experiences

Weekends are always a busy time at The Abbey Resort in Lake Geneva.

Saturday was especially busy for general manager Dan Dolan and his team, who just finished hosting RNC delegates from Ohio. Staff was preparing to welcome new guests for different events.

“Yesterday we were full in the morning, we were almost empty by midday, and we were full again by the evening,” Dolan said. “That’s how it works in resorts like ours is that you have what we call a turn.”

Dolan said they had about 250 delegates staying at the resort this past week, a 25% increase in the number of guests they usually have during the week.

The delegates’ busy afternoon schedules were an adjustment for The Abbey staff.

“What were their needs? What time did they need food? What time did they need beverages? How did we ensure that we had the staffing during the hours they needed?” Dolan said. “So that was our adjustment.”

That extra business didn’t seem to bother regular visitors, several of whom said they enjoyed getting to interact with the delegates.

Dolan said they wanted to make sure they made time to give the Ohioans some quintessential Wisconsin experiences too.

“Getting out on the lake is really important,” he said. “Some of the food and beverages people got exposed to, Spotted Cow Beer. It was just a lot of fun things that they got to see that are really, truly Wisconsin.”

Dolan said getting to introduce visitors to their resort and to the Badger State was the most rewarding part of the experience.

“It really is the variety of different types of people, different types of experiences that they bring to their visit to us that make our jobs so fun,” he said. “When we get to host a group like this, we get to expose them to a new experience.”

Dolan said he’d be happy to welcome any of them back for a vacation in the future.