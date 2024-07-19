MILWAUKEE —With the Republican National Convention in the books, the city will slowly return to normal, as will Milwaukee businesses.

Allison Moseley is the general manager of Brunch It Up. She said the RNC brought in a lot of foot traffic near her shop.

Moseley said she enjoyed serving media from other countries the most.

"It would be from a reporter from France. He was just super kind and taught me a lot about the culture there and what he was doing here, and kind of learning about our system. It was super cool," Moseley said.

While Moseley enjoyed all the new faces, she said it's the familiar ones, she's missing.

"We haven't seen a lot of our regulars," Moseley said.

Moseley said that's because road restrictions limited her restaurant's ability to do business. She said sales during this convention week haven't been quite what she expected.

"It has been slower than usual in store. I have a feeling it's due to the no parking," Moseley said.

Now that the convention has ended and restrictions have been lifted, Moseley said her regular customers are returning.

"We've seen a few this morning, especially as they try and come in towards the end of RNC. A few of them [said they heard] about how we have had a few less sales, so they've come to stop and support us," Moselely said.

While she said it's sad to see the convention crowds thin, Mosely said she's hoping to get a sales boost from workers helping the city return to normal and the out-of-towners planning to enjoy a few more days of Milwaukee.

"I heard the crowd is supposed to stay in town this weekend, and with the no parking and barriers going down, I'm hoping they all come and brunch with us. I'm just looking forward to getting our streets back honestly," Moseley said