MILWAUKEE — Some Wisconsin business owners will feature their products and services in front of an expected 50,000 guests at the Republican National Convention every day as part of Convention Fest.

One vendor at Convention Fest will be Shana Gray, who owns Gray Jett Cafe on Marquette University’s campus. It specializes in vegan cuisine.

“I’m still contemplating how much food I’ve got to cook,” Gray said. “It’s a lot of food. There are a lot of people coming. I’m just getting prepared and excited to meet so many different people.”

Gray received international attention when she was a featured speaker at a Waukesha campaign rally for former President Donald Trump in May 2024. At the event, she spoke about the growing challenges facing small business owners due to inflation. She also announced that after voting for President Joe Biden in 2020, she will be endorsing Trump in 2024.

Members of local, state, national and international media broadcasted her message.

Gray said in less than 24 hours, she received hateful messages and phone calls. She also said people have come into her business to confront her about her endorsement of Trump. She has since hired security.

Gray said she wants her cafe to be a place of respectful, open and honest discussion. She said she also still stands by her endorsement of Trump.

“Growing up (as a young Black girl), we were always told to vote Democratic, to vote Black,” she said. “But, in most cases, voting in that manner, I’ve learned, has not always served us.”

She said the cost of buying supplies and food for her cafe has skyrocketed, which makes it hard to make ends meet. She said she’s now paying 50% more for the food she serves at her cafe than she was at this time last year.

“I am absolutely pro-business, I am pro striving and thriving economy, and I am definitely pro striving and thriving community,” Gray said.

After what she has experienced, Gray said she’ll be launching a monthly podcast, called The Controversial Vegan, later this summer. She said she wants it to be a platform for all voices and opinions.

Gray said she’s okay with sparking debate and hopes whoever wins the presidential election in 2024 will work diligently to strengthen the economy and support small business owners.

“My hope for my business going forward after this election is that our economy goes onto even ground somehow, that we are able to pull out of the crisis that we are in now, and hopefully, whatever leader we put in office is able to do that,” she said.