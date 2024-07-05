OCALA, Fla. — On the Fourth of July, many people across Central Florida gathered for firework shows.

However, the city of Ocala broke tradition and hosted its first drone show for their Fourth of July celebration.

The show “Patriotic Skies” took place at Tuscawilla Park, with 300 drones painting a picture of what makes this country great.

For many Ocala residents, it was their first time seeing something like this.

“I’ve been to dozens of them over the years. You see one, you see them all. You don’t see many drone shows, only on TV. It gives you a shot to see it here,” Ocala resident Philip Delia said.

Fireworks are known for being a Fourth of July staple, but people in Ocala aren’t afraid to change things up.

“I’d be good to check this drone show out. It’s the first time I’ve ever heard of a drone show,” Ocala resident Johnny Shutts said.

The process to get the show up and running took time. And weather on Thursday delayed laying out the drones, but once things cleared up, Tyler Johnson and his team remained laser focused on their goal, providing the best show.

A crew of 10 to 12 people were on the ground Thursday, making sure nothing was overlooked.

“When we inspect them, we’re inspecting the frames, we’re inspecting the casings, and we’re putting a battery in them," Johnson, director of operations for Sky Elements Drone Shows said.

"When we’re putting a battery in them, we’re inspecting those as well, making sure those are in good condition. It’s all about performance," he said.

