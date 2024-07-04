VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The beach is a popular spot for locals and tourist alike during the 4 of July holiday period, and Volusia County Beach Safety officials are warning people about rip currents.

Malphurs said 107 beachgoers were rescued by lifeguards on Wednesday. A 43-year-old man from West Virginia drowned while swimming in Daytona Beach.



This holiday weekend they have between 78-80 lifeguard towers open, and they also have patrols driving around the beach making sure everyone is safe.



With the hot temperatures, celebrating the day at the beach sounds like the best idea for many people.

“It's great. We came out this morning. We're planning on spending the day on the beach, and then we're going to stay for the fireworks afterwards. Playing in the waves, jumping sometimes,” Orlando resident Shelby Demidovich said.

Like many others, she lives in Orlando and comes to Daytona Beach with her family to have a good time, while staying safe. “I’m just kind of trying to stay really close to the sand and just, you know, keep an eye out. Be careful,” Demidovich said.

It’s all about being careful.

Whether you enjoy laying on the beach, building sandcastles or getting in the water, Interim Director with Volusia County Beach Safety Tammy Malphurs says they are asking people to remain safe.

Here’s a look at Daytona Beach this morning. If you’re out here celebrating the holiday, Volusia County Beach Safety officials ask that you swim always in front of a lifeguard on duty. @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/SUQwMUjpOu — Massiel Leyva (@LeyvaMassiel) July 4, 2024

“Today is the 4th of July. We have very large crowds. We are at capacity in most core areas of the beach, and we are performing those water rescues, just as busy as we were yesterday,” Malphurs said.

She says it’s been a busy holiday so far.

“This holiday weekend has started off extremely busy. We rescued a little over a hundred people out of the water yesterday and unfortunately, we did have a threat of a tragic drowning,” Malphurs said.

She said there is one major concern this weekend.

“Rip currents. Make sure you're swimming in front of a staff lifeguard tower. Download Volusia Beaches App on your smartphone, that has real time information where you can find those towers. You can find out where they're located. And it has a lot of other great information, too,” Malphurs said.

She says a good piece of advice if you find yourself caught in a rip current is to stay calm.

“Don't panic and try to float. If you can't, don't try to fight it. Make sure for that staff lifeguard tower, they will see you caught in that rip current before you realize you're in it,” Malphurs said.

Malphurs hopes everyone does their part, to have a fun and safe holiday weekend.