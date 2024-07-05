FLORIDA — The state’s new swim lesson voucher program that was scheduled to take effect July 1, appears to be delayed.

Gov. Ron DeSantis first approved the program on April 15, which provides free swim lessons for kids 4 and under with families making less than 200% of the federal poverty level. Through vouchers, families can take their young children to swim lessons at a location convenient for them.

What You Need To Know Swim voucher program was scheduled to launch July 1



As of the morning of July 5, no information on eligibility, voucher amounts, or redemption has been made available



60 children have already drowned in Florida so far this year

The state’s website for the swim lesson voucher program, www.watersmartfl.com, appears to still be under construction as of July 5.

A notice posted on the homepage states:

“Prior to implementing the Program, the Department of Health is required to develop and publish rules establishing the processes for determining applicant eligibility, vendor eligibility, and voucher amounts. The effective date of the program is July 1, 2024. The Department is working diligently to meet this date. More information will be posted as available on this website. Your interest in the health and safety of fellow Floridians and families is appreciated!”

During a press conference on Tuesday in Monroe County, Lt. Gov. Jeanette Núñez said so far this year, 60 children have drowned in the state of Florida. Of those, 47 were not even supposed to be around a body of water at the time the drowning happened.

60 kids have died in Florida so far this year from drowning, which is the inspiration behind the new swim voucher program. Low-income families with young kids can get free lessons. The program was supposed to launch July 1, but there's still no info on how to get a voucher @BN9 pic.twitter.com/tpNKeSkaC3 — Angie Angers (@angie_angers) July 5, 2024

The state is pushing parents to follow a 3-step safety plan for their children in order to prevent future drownings.

Layer 1 is supervision, which means to always have eyes on a child near the water.



Layer 2 is barriers, which means pools must be gated and locked with toys removed as not to entice children.



Layer 3 is preparedness, which is where the swim lesson voucher program comes into play.

“There are many cities and counties that have taken this intuitive and I know Monroe County themselves has done that. I know other cities are talking about their own voucher programs, but this is just one more tool in the toolbox to make sure that families can enjoy and do so safely,” Nunez said.

A check Friday morning of the State Department of Health website also showed no new information about voucher redemption.

The state has committed $500,000 toward the swim voucher program.