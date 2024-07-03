ORLANDO, Fla. — Back in March, Kaleo Ministries was ordered by Orange County to shut down their efforts to house the homeless in east Orlando due to code violations.

This meant over 100 residents, who called Kaleo their home for years, no longer had a place to live.

Pastor Marcos Diaz had been housing the homeless in makeshift shipping containers complete with lighting, beds and fans.

“I’m not frustrated with the county; I’m frustrated with the system. Without a place like this to be able to assist or put a roof over a child’s head, people are sleeping in the street,” said Diaz.

Following the shutdown, Orange County officials provided temporary housing to all the residents that were evicted from Kaleo, with most being housed in local hotels, motels and shelters.

In a statement by the county on Wednesday to Spectrum News, officials say the county is “no longer paying to house any clients from Kaleo Ministries in hotels.”

Despite the shelter’s shutdown, Diaz is still dedicated to helping those in need.

His ministry is currently providing apartments for six families, including James and Miranda Perez and their 3-year-old daughter Amari.

The family had been living at Kaleo and are thankful to the pastor who has provided them with a place to live.

“There is a very critical situation here in central Florida with affordable housing,” said James.

James knows what it’s like to live under unstable circumstances because he was chronically homeless for five years battling drug addiction and committing petty crimes.

“My life was a mess in every aspect,” he said.

Since coming to Kaleo over 5 years ago, James cleaned up his life, which included getting a full-time job.

“I’m very grateful to have a roof over my head,” he said. “There is a place that is stable for my wife and my daughter.”

Diaz says he has corrected some of the code violations and is working with the county regarding permitting and zoning. He hopes to open his property to the homeless again in the future.

A county spokesperson provided an update on Diaz’s efforts in a statement:

“Mr. Diaz has submitted applications for permits to do construction work to correct some of the code violations on his property.

He has also submitted applications to the County to change the Land Use and Zoning of the property, and those applications are currently under review. There is no timeline for when those applications will proceed to the Board for consideration.

The property’s current zoning does not allow for housing people.”