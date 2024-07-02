The judge in former President Donald Trump's Manhattan criminal hush money trial has delayed his sentencing until at least Sept. 18 as Trump seeks to have the conviction overturned following a Supreme Court ruling that granted broad immunity protections to presidents.

Judge Juan M. Merchan postponed the July 11 sentencing date after prosecutors with Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office said earlier on Tuesday they would be open to a delay in order to file a response to Trump’s motions.

Merchan wrote that he'll rule Sept. 6, and the next date in the case would be Sept. 18, “if such is still necessary.”

The delay means that Trump won’t learn his sentence until after he is formally nominated at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, which starts July 15, but instead leaves open the possibility that he could be ordered to jail during a critical stretch of his campaign. The second presidential debate is set for Sept. 10.

There was no immediate comment from Trump's campaign or Manhattan prosecutors, who brought the case.

The ruling came one day after Trump’s attorney requested the judge delay the sentencing as he weighs the high court’s ruling and how it could influence the New York case.

The Trump team argues that the Supreme Court’s decision confirmed that prosecutors should have been precluded from introducing some evidence his lawyers say constituted official presidential acts, according to the letter.

In their response, prosecutors said they believed those arguments were “without merit,” but noted they were not opposed to adjourning the sentencing as the judge considers the issue.

Trump was convicted May 30 on 34 counts of falsifying business records arising from what prosecutors said was an attempt to cover up a $130,000 hush money payment to porn actor Stormy Daniels just before the 2016 presidential election.

Daniels claims she had a sexual encounter with Trump in 2006 after meeting him at a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe. Trump has repeatedly denied that claim, saying at his June 27 debate with President Joe Biden: “I didn’t have sex with a porn star.”

Prosecutors said the Daniels payment was part of a broader scheme to buy the silence of people who might have gone public during the campaign with embarrassing stories alleging he had extramarital sex. Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen paid Daniels and was later reimbursed by Trump, whose company logged the reimbursements as legal expenses.

Falsifying business records is punishable by up to four years behind bars. Other potential sentences include probation, a fine or a conditional discharge which would require Trump to stay out of trouble to avoid additional punishment. Trump is the first ex-president convicted of a crime.

Trump will be required to be present in Merchan’s Manhattan courtroom when he is sentenced.

The delay caps a string of political and legal wins for Trump in recent days, including the Supreme Court's immunity ruling and a debate widely seen as a disaster for Democratic President Joe Biden.

The immunity decision all but closed the door on the possibility that Trump could face trial in his 2020 election interference case in Washington before this November's vote. The timeline in itself is a victory for the former president, who has sought to delay his four criminal cases past the balloting.

An appeals court recently paused a separate election interference case against Trump, in Georgia; no trial date has been set. His federal classified documents case in Florida remains bogged down by pretrial disputes that have resulted in an indefinite cancelation of the trial date.

Monday's Supreme Court ruling granted broad immunity protections to presidents, while also restricting prosecutors from citing any official acts as evidence in trying to prove a president’s unofficial actions violated the law.