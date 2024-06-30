MILWAUKEE — Downtown Milwaukee businesses are seeing a mixed bag for Republican National Convention bookings, with only a couple weeks to go until the big convention.

What You Need To Know Downtown Milwaukee businesses are seeing a mixed bag for Republican National Convention bookings



Some downtown businesses and event venues told Spectrum News they’re concerned about a lack of revenue increase during the RNC



On the flip side, other downtown Milwaukee business owners near the RNC perimeter said they’re having a different experience



Those businesses said they've had a number of bookings and buyouts from RNC guests

Some downtown businesses and event venues told Spectrum News they’re concerned about a lack of revenue increase during the RNC.

Gregory Leon, the executive chef of Amilinda in downtown Milwaukee, said he hasn’t received any RNC inquiries and is disappointed. He also said the RNC is keeping many of his regulars away, which will cut into his profits.

On the flip side, other downtown Milwaukee business owners near the RNC perimeter said they’re having a different experience.

Evan Hughes is the co-founder and CEO of Central Standard Distillery & Crafthouse. He said he has a number of bookings and full buyouts from RNC guests and is still fielding new event requests.

Central Standard Distillery & Crafthouse has four levels including a restaurant, event space and a rooftop deck.

Hughes said he and his staff are covering all their bases in planning efforts.

“We’re doing things like crisis planning, we are trying to be as diligent and thorough as we possibly can,” he said. “We are just outside the security zone, which I think does also benefit us, so we are going through all the steps and I’d say the biggest thing, as things are still being booked, is trying to make sure we have the correct staffing levels.”

Hughes isn’t alone. Spectrum News spoke with Johnny Vassallo who owns Mo’s Irish Pub and Mo’s A Place for Steaks in downtown Milwaukee.

He said in a statement:

“Our current bookings during the RNC for Mo’s Irish Pub and Mo’s A Place for Steaks are exceeding our expectations. I’m grateful to the city of Milwaukee and the Republican National Convention for bringing us this tremendous amount of business.”

Both Vassallo and Hughes said the convention business will be a lot of hard work, but worth the long hours and planning.

“We’re hopeful that in the end we can celebrate,” Hughes said. “The team is certainly going to be tired, that’s for sure, but we are going to get through it and it’s going to be wonderful.”