MILWAUKEE — Finding a hotel room in Milwaukee during the Republican National Convention might be rather difficult at this point.

Organizers have booked out large blocks of rooms for state delegations. Media companies have done the same for their news teams covering the RNC.

The 17-room Dubbel Dutch Hotel is one example of an entire hotel that has been contracted for the event. The property is a historic mansion built in the late 1800s that was converted into an upscale boutique hotel in 2020. It’s a block from Lake Michigan and the Milwaukee Art Museum.

Kelly Festo, the general manager of the Dubbel Dutch, said her team has been hard at work getting ready for RNC guests.

“We are the small guy on the block, and we do appreciate this opportunity to shine as well,” said Festo. “For this busy week, we have been in preparation for months, from maintenance to ordering needs, to working with caterers and other local vendors to make sure our guests have the best possible experience while they are in Milwaukee.”

Festo said the hotel doesn’t typically offer food service but will be serving breakfast, lunch and dinner during the RNC.

“We have people that are coming into town before the convention for pre-festivities, and some that are staying after. There has been such a buzz,” said Festo.

She estimated that the convention will boost business by at least 50% this July, as compared to July 2023.

A key member of the Dubbel Dutch team is Rachel Rink, the guest experience coordinator. She said she’s looking forward to showing off the hotel and Milwaukee to guests.

“It (the hotel) was designed by the same architect as the Pabst Mansion, which is one of our big historic sites here in Milwaukee,” she said. “So, people are going to get to experience that richness of the original fireplaces, wood and hardwood floors.”

Both Rink and Festo said the goal is always to impress visitors, so they continue to come back.

“When they come here, they have an amazing time,” Rink said. “I really think the Dubbel Dutch helps with that experience that they have, so I would expect a lot of them to come back in return.”